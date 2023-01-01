Alternativen - Referral Factory

WebCatalog

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye ist eine umfassende Customer-Experience-Plattform. Mehr als 60.000 Unternehmen jeder Größe nutzen BirdEye täglich, um durch Bewertungen online gefunden zu werden, durch SMS-Interaktionen von Kunden ausgewählt zu werden und mit Umfrage- und Insights-Tools das beste Unternehmen zu sein.

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Der einfachste Weg, mehr Bewertungen zu erhalten und Ihren Ruf aufzubauen. Sorgen Sie für Aufsehen in den sozialen Medien, verbessern Sie Ihre SEO und erzielen Sie mehr Verkäufe.

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo ist eine E-Commerce-Marketingplattform mit den fortschrittlichsten Lösungen für Kundenbewertungen, visuelles Marketing, Treue, Empfehlungen und SMS-Marketing. Erfahren Sie hier mehr darüber, wie Ihre Marke mit Yotpo das Wachstum vorantreiben kann.

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...

Mention Me

mention-me.com

More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...

Synup

synup.com

Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence ist eine Customer-Voice-Plattform, die Social Proof für GTM-Teams automatisiert und in wenigen Minuten verifizierte Fallstudien, Erfahrungsberichte und Statistiken generiert. Mithilfe von Umfragen und Bewertungen Dritter erfasst UserEvidence kontinuierlich Feedback während der gesamten ...

