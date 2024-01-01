WebCatalog

Reelevant

Reelevant

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: try.reelevant.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Reelevant auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Reelevant is the first On-Demand Marketing Content Engine. Contents are the reason people interact with your brand. We offer a data-driven approach to create contents on-demand, when consumers actually see them. Our platform generates any content variation in milliseconds, and updates it in real-time, depending on who the consumer is. It's now possible to have a customer lifecycle at the content level and across channels: Email, Push notifications, In-app, SMS, Web, etc. At last, you can generate contents for each person. Reelevant spares you the trouble. There’s no need for any integration, we leverage your stack so you can focus on what matters. This is the real Individualization you’ve been waiting for. Marketing contents that follow people. The end of campaigns as you know them. Data gathering efforts meet their true purpose: being used to create marketing contents instead of campaigns. Improve customer engagement, increase CTLV, and accelerate your revenues with Reelevant. Finally, Reelevant empowers your teams to innovate, unleash their potential, and bring marketing to a new frontier, for their companies, and for themselves.

Kategorien:

Business
Personalisierungssoftware

Website: try.reelevant.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Reelevant verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

Convertedin

Convertedin

converted.in

Apifon

Apifon

apifon.com

Mentioned

Mentioned

mentioned.ai

LOCALACT

LOCALACT

localact.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Elfsquad

Elfsquad

elfsquad.io

Castled.io

Castled.io

castled.io

eTrigue

eTrigue

etrigue.com

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Hello Outbound

Hello Outbound

hellooutbound.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.