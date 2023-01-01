Alternativen - Radio.co
Erstellen Sie alles mit Weblinks. elink bietet alles, was Sie zum Speichern von Lesezeichen und zum Erstellen von Webseiten, E-Mail-Newslettern, RSS-Website-Widgets, Social-Bio-Links, Social Walls, automatisierten Inhalten und mehr benötigen. Erstellen Sie Inhalte in wenigen Minuten!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io ist ein White-Label-URL-Shortener, der Kurzlinks auf Markendomains erstellt. Kürzen Sie Marken-URLs, passen Sie sie an und teilen Sie sie mit Ihrem Publikum.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Fügen Sie jedem Link, den Sie teilen, Retargeting-Pixel, benutzerdefinierte Call-to-Action und benutzerdefinierte Domains hinzu, passen Sie das Erscheinungsbild der Link-Miniaturansichten an und sprechen Sie jeden, der darauf geklickt hat, erneut an.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops ist eine virale und Empfehlungsmarketing-Plattform zur Einführung von Ranking-Wettbewerben, Gewinnspielen, Pre-Launch- und Empfehlungsprogrammen.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Arbeiten Sie mit ShareASale zusammen, um Teil unseres vertrauenswürdigen Affiliate-Marketing-Netzwerks zu werden. Unser Netzwerk liefert Marketinglösungen für unsere Partner.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer ist der günstigere, schnellste und einfachste Weg, herauszufinden, was wirklich online passiert.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter bietet ein sauberes und unkompliziertes Schreiberlebnis für Menschen, die keine erweiterten Berichte oder Funktionen für Unternehmen suchen.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Der ursprüngliche Marktplatz für Markennamen mit über 100.000 von Experten kuratierten Firmennamen zur Auswahl. Holen Sie sich das passende .com und ein Logo sowie kostenlose Branding-Beratung von unserem Team.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com lässt sich in die weltweit führenden Marketing-Automatisierungsplattformen integrieren, um das Publikumswachstum zu maximieren, Einnahmen aus abgebrochenen Warenkörben zurückzugewinnen und verlorene Zielgruppen durch branchenführende Datenintegrationssysteme erneut anzusprechen. Maximi...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Steigern Sie den Retention-Traffic und die Gewinne mithilfe der GPT-3-Technologie