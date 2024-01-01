Alternativen - Prezly
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Entdecken Sie, wie Meltwater PR- und Marketingteams dabei unterstützt, die Medienberichterstattung sowohl in Nachrichten als auch in sozialen Medien zu überwachen und das Markenmanagement zu verbessern.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. ist ein Softwareunternehmen und Anbieter von PR- und Earned-Media-Software. Das Unternehmen ist auf den Cayman Islands eingetragen und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Chicago, Illinois; mit Kunden weltweit. Das Unternehmen ging im Juni 2017 per umgekehrter Fusion an die Börse. Zusätzlich zu sein...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Erstklassiger Medienüberwachungsdienst für TV, Radio, Nachrichten, Podcasts und soziale Netzwerke sowie die genaueste Medienkontaktdatenbank der Branche.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (ehemals MediaMiser) ist ein Anbieter von Medienüberwachungs- und Analysesoftware sowie professionellen Dienstleistungen für PR- und Marketingfachleute. Agility PR Solutions nutzt proprietäre Technologie, um Inhalte aus mehr als 200.000 Quellen in sozialen, traditionellen und di...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Finden Sie die Inhalte, die am besten funktionieren. Arbeiten Sie mit den wichtigen Influencern zusammen. Nutzen Sie unsere Content-Einblicke, um Ideen zu generieren, leistungsstarke Inhalte zu erstellen, Ihre Leistung zu überwachen und Influencer zu identifizieren. BuzzSumo unterstützt die Strate...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream ist eine webbasierte Software, die den weltbesten Vermarktern hilft, ihre Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Inhalte zu bewerben, um Links, Buzz und Marken aufzubauen.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Verwenden Sie Muck Rack, um Journalisten zu finden, Presse für Ihre Geschichte zu gewinnen, die Nachrichten zu überwachen und über die Wirkung Ihrer PR zu berichten. Journalisten können Portfolios aufbauen und ihre Karriere beschleunigen.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Die führende Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Octoly hilft Marken, ihre Sichtbarkeit zu erhöhen, Vertrauen aufzubauen und den Umsatz zu steigern, indem es geprüfte Mikro-Influencer und Verbraucher in großem Maßstab miteinander verbindet. Marken nutzen unsere kuratierte Community, um im Austausch gege...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ wird Ihre Medienbeziehungen verändern. An einem Ort können Sie Medienlisten erstellen, Pressemitteilungen verteilen, Ihre Geschichte präsentieren und Pressemitteilungen lesen. Damit können Sie Ihre Nachrichten sofort und problemlos teilen.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Sammeln Sie automatisch Medienberichterstattung und melden Sie sie. PeakMetrics extrahiert Erkenntnisse und erstellt verwertbare Daten aus Millionen unstrukturierter, kanalübergreifender Mediendatensätze in Echtzeit.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud bietet die weltweit umfassendste End-to-End-Event-Technologie und zugehörige Dienste, um die Erstellung und Verwaltung von Events zu unterstützen. Verwalten Sie den gesamten Lebenszyklus Ihrer Veranstaltungen, unabhängig von Ort, Format, Größe oder Länge – von einzelnen Sitzunge...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger von Sprout Social hat die Social-Media-Marketingbranche für einige der größten Marken und Agenturen von heute revolutioniert, darunter Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline und Dolce & Gabbana. Die datengesteuerte Social-Intelligence-Plattform...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Finden Sie Influencer in Sekundenschnelle. Sofortiger Zugriff auf Instagram-, Youtube-, Tiktok- und Twitch-Influencer nach Standort und Kategorie. Analysieren Sie ihr Publikum und kontaktieren Sie es.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Stärken Sie Ihre PR-Kampagnen mit PressRush Medienkontaktdatenbank, Medienlisten und Journalistensuche für Öffentlichkeitsarbeit
Postaga
postaga.com
Generieren Sie mehr Leads, bauen Sie Beziehungen auf und erhalten Sie Backlinks mit einer effektiven, einfachen und kalten E-Mail- und Vertriebsplattform.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Entdecken Sie die Wirkung von Online-PR! Beobachten Sie, was über Ihre Marke gesagt wird, erstellen Sie Ihre Geschichte, identifizieren und binden Sie Ihr Publikum ein und analysieren Sie die Ergebnisse.