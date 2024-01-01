Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für phData Toolkit auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
The phData Toolkit is a collection of high-quality data applications to help you migrate, validate, optimize, and secure your data.
* Advisor Tool: Quickly and easily identify opportunities to improve the configuration, security, performance, and efficiency of your Snowflake environment.
* Provison Tool: Manage Snowflake resource lifecycles — creating, updating, and destroying — with a templated approach to provide a well-structured information architecture.
* Access Tool: Powerful visualization and reporting that enables Snowflake data access, auditing, and troubleshooting.
* Data Source Tool: A multipurpose tool that collects, compares, analyzes, and acts on data source metadata and profile metrics.
* SQL Translation: Instantly translate SQL from one language to another, eliminating a usually time-consuming, error-prone, and highly manual process.
* Data Generatuon Tool: Makes it easy to generate realistic synthetic data for testing, development, and demonstrations.
