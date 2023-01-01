Alternativen - Paddle
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot bietet eine umfassende Plattform für Marketing-, Vertriebs-, Kundendienst- und CRM-Software sowie die Methodik, Ressourcen und Unterstützung, um Unternehmen dabei zu helfen, besser zu wachsen. Beginnen Sie mit kostenlosen Tools und erweitern Sie Ihr Angebot, wenn Sie wachsen.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc ist ein amerikanisches Softwareunternehmen, das SaaS-Software anbietet. Die Plattform stellt Software für Vertriebsprozesse bereit. PandaDoc hat seinen Sitz in San Francisco, Kalifornien, mit Hauptbüros in Minsk, Weißrussland und St. Petersburg, Florida. Dokumentenautomatisierungssoftware a...
Accelo
accelo.com
Vereinfachen Sie das Projekt-, Auftrags-, Vertriebs- und Servicemanagement. Gewinnen Sie Transparenz in Ihrer Kundendatenbank, verbessern Sie Prozesse und verbringen Sie mehr Zeit mit Ihrem Fachwissen.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Besiegeln Sie jeden Deal. Gewinnen Sie mehr mit webbasierten Angeboten, die auffallen und erstklassige Käufererlebnisse bieten.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring ist ein Software-as-a-Service-Unternehmen (SaaS), das eine Full-Service-E-Commerce-Plattform für Unternehmen bietet, die Software und andere digitale Online-Produkte verkaufen.
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress ist die marktführende intelligente Repricing-Lösung für Amazon- und eBay-Verkäufer, die höhere Umsätze und Gewinnspannen ermöglicht.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap ist eine Online-Zahlungslösung für E-Commerce-, B2B- und SaaS-Unternehmen, die auf globale Zahlungsabwicklung und Zahlungs-Gateway-Lösungen für Online-Unternehmen spezialisiert ist.
Quoter
quoter.com
Die Software zur Erstellung von IT-Verkaufsangeboten wird nie mehr dieselbe sein. Quoter ist eine Quote-to-Cash-Plattform, die die Reibung zwischen Käufer und Verkäufer professioneller Dienstleistungen beseitigt. Aktualisieren Sie noch heute Ihren Verkaufsprozess.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
Wie kann Kostenkalkulationssoftware den Umsatz Ihrer CNC-Maschinenwerkstatt steigern? Durch die Bereitstellung sofortiger Online-CNC-Angebote können Maschinenwerkstätten den sich ändernden Anforderungen ihrer Kunden gerecht werden. Nutzen Sie den internen Einsatz, um die Antwortzeit auf Ihre Ausschr...
Pricer24
pricer24.com
Die komplexe Entscheidung für Händler, Lieferanten und Hersteller: UVP-Controlling, Markt- und Trendanalyse, Marktberichte, Produktanalysen, dynamische Preisgestaltung.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Leistungsstärke von Enterprise CRM mit der Flexibilität von Excel. All-in-One-Verkaufssystem für Herstellervertreter und Händler. Optimieren Sie Vertrieb, Angebot, Service und Finanzen, indem Sie von verstreuten Tabellenkalkulationen auf eine einzige zentralisierte Anwendung umsteigen.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora ist führend im Abonnementmanagement. Bauen Sie Ihr erfolgreiches Abonnementgeschäft mit der Suite fortschrittlicher Abrechnungstools von Zuora auf und erweitern Sie es.
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if thei...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Wir stellen der Konnektivitätsbranche Standortinformationen und automatisierte Tools zur Verfügung, damit sie mehr Geschäfte abschließen können. Transformieren Sie den Kauf und Verkauf Ihres Netzwerks.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape ist ein Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-Unternehmen, das sich auf die Preisüberwachung von Wettbewerbern für E-Commerce-Unternehmen und -Marken spezialisiert hat, damit diese mehr Verkäufe erzielen und ihren Umsatz maximieren können. Wir unterstützen Online-Verkäufer bei der Optimierung ihre...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound ist das All-in-One-Verkaufstool, das die gesamte Vertriebsreise digitalisiert, beschleunigt und verwaltet, von der Präsentation der Marketingmaterialien bis zur Konfiguration und Erfassung der Bestellung. Die Hauptfunktionen von Apparound sind: Teilen von Inhalten: Verteilen Sie Marketingm...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps ist die moderne Deal Desk-Plattform mit einer einfachen Mission: Unternehmen den Aufbau eines skalierbaren Deal Desk-Betriebs zu ermöglichen, der ihren Vertriebsorganisationen hilft, mehr Geschäfte schneller abzuschließen, das Branding zu vereinheitlichen, Vertragsfehler zu reduzieren und ein...
vloxq
vloxq.com
Erstellen Sie Angebote in wenigen Minuten mit vloxq CPQ! Unsere Lösung ist vollständig anpassbar und einfach bereitzustellen. Es ist an der Zeit, dass Ihre leistungsstarken Vertriebsmitarbeiter keine Zeit mehr mit der Vertriebsverwaltung verschwenden und stattdessen durch Automatisierung 90 % ihrer ...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ ist eine B2B-E-Commerce-Plattform, die Ihre Verkäufe optimiert. Mit „Configure, Price, Quote“ (CPQ) schaffen Sie eine effizientere Arbeitsumgebung und profitieren von einem vollständig automatisierten und auf Ihre Bedürfnisse zugeschnittenen Auftragseingang.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow wurde im Januar 2021 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Santa Clara, Kalifornien. Es ist eine Plattform zur Umsatzautomatisierung im gesamten Zyklus, die speziell für B2B-SaaS entwickelt wurde. Die einheitliche Angebots- (CPQ), Abrechnungs- und Nutzungsplattform von MonetizeNow schaff...
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, Lohnfertiger, Auftragsfertiger und Veredelungsunternehmen dabei zu unterstützen, ihr Geschäft zu verbessern und auszubauen, indem es ihnen das fortschrittlichste, sicherste, cloudbasierte Kostenvoranschlags- und Angebotssystem zur Verfügung stellt, da...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe ist die adaptive Angebots-, Abrechnungs- und Umsatzplattform für moderne SaaS-Unternehmen. Völlig einheitlich. Keine Silos. Keine Abstimmung, vom Angebot bis zum Umsatz. Subskribe wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit einigen der weltweit führenden SaaS-Unternehmen entwickelt und hilft Unternehmen d...
WorkRails
workrails.com
Mit Services CPQ von WorkRails können Unternehmenstechnologieunternehmen schnell und einfach Angebote für professionelle Dienstleistungen erstellen. Wir sind ideal für Teams, die komplexe Dienstleistungen verkaufen, aber mit Genauigkeit und Pünktlichkeit zu kämpfen haben. Die WorkRails Services CPQ-...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo ist eine All-in-One-Software zur Optimierung von Verkaufsdienstleistungen, von kundenspezifischen und produktbezogenen Dienstleistungen bis hin zu Abonnements. Es hilft Unternehmern und Agenturen, ihre internen Prozesse mithilfe der Automatisierung zu beschleunigen. Erstellen Sie Ihre eigenen ...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
Recurrency lässt sich nahtlos in Ihr ERP integrieren, um den Vertrieb zu automatisieren, den Umsatz zu optimieren und die Kundenbindung aufrechtzuerhalten.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
Umsatzsteigerung durch führendes CPQ und CLM. Eine einheitliche Plattform zur Erstellung von Angeboten und Verträgen, zur Einbindung von Käufern und zum Erhalt von Käufereinblicken in Echtzeit.
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
Die Herstellung ist komplex. Verkaufen sollte es nicht sein. In Mind Cloud ist die weltweit einzige skalierbare digitale Vertriebsplattform speziell für die Fertigung. Beschleunigen Sie Ihren Verkaufsprozess, gewinnen Sie mehr Deals und überholen Sie Ihre Konkurrenz schneller als Sie denken.