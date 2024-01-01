WebCatalog

Offiga

Offiga

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: offiga.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Offiga auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming features! With its user-friendly interface and powerful integrations, our dashboard helps HR and procurement teams manage gifting more efficiently and effectively. Over 100 leading global companies trust Offiga to handle all their gifting needs.

Kategorien:

Business
Belohnungs- und Anreizsoftware

Website: offiga.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Offiga verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

SwarmHr

SwarmHr

swarmhr.com

notch

notch

order.notchordering.com

HRappka

HRappka

hrappka.pl

Giftsenda

Giftsenda

giftsenda.com

ITEMS People

ITEMS People

items-people.com

Zoho Workerly

Zoho Workerly

zoho.com

Instantpay

Instantpay

app.instantpay.in

AyaIQ

AyaIQ

ayaiq.com

Zoho People Plus

Zoho People Plus

zoho.com

Osmosis

Osmosis

osmosis.org

CosmoLex

CosmoLex

cosmolex.com

Team Procure

Team Procure

teamprocure.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.