Notix
Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.
Website: notix.co
Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Notix auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR - Pushing your content to target audience Key features: - In-App - On-site notifications - Audience segmentation - Push monetization - Parallel testing option - Real-time statistics - Database migration from another service - Flexible subscription prompts - API integration - WordPress plugin - Content recommendations - Triggered Push - RSS Feeds - Emoji Support
Kategorien:
Website: notix.co
Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Notix verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.