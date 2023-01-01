Alternativen - NiceJob
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye ist eine umfassende Customer-Experience-Plattform. Mehr als 60.000 Unternehmen jeder Größe nutzen BirdEye täglich, um durch Bewertungen online gefunden zu werden, durch SMS-Interaktionen von Kunden ausgewählt zu werden und mit Umfrage- und Insights-Tools das beste Unternehmen zu sein.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo ist eine E-Commerce-Marketingplattform mit den fortschrittlichsten Lösungen für Kundenbewertungen, visuelles Marketing, Treue, Empfehlungen und SMS-Marketing. Erfahren Sie hier mehr darüber, wie Ihre Marke mit Yotpo das Wachstum vorantreiben kann.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence ist eine Customer-Voice-Plattform, die Social Proof für GTM-Teams automatisiert und in wenigen Minuten verifizierte Fallstudien, Erfahrungsberichte und Statistiken generiert. Mithilfe von Umfragen und Bewertungen Dritter erfasst UserEvidence kontinuierlich Feedback während der gesamten ...