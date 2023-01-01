Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.

