Alternativen - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
Eine App für alles, was mit Geld zu tun hat. Von Ihren alltäglichen Ausgaben bis hin zur Planung Ihrer Zukunft mit Ersparnissen und Investitionen – Revolut hilft Ihnen, mehr aus Ihrem Geld herauszuholen.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
Ein grenzenloses Konto mit leistungsstarken, personalisierten Tools an einem Ort, das Ihnen die ultimative Kontrolle über Ihre Geschäftsfinanzen gibt.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
Die Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ist ein australisches multinationales Bank- und Finanzdienstleistungsunternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Melbourne, Victoria. Sie ist nach Vermögenswerten die zweitgrößte Bank Australiens und nach Marktkapitalisierung die viertgrößte Bank.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Die Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ist ein australisches multinationales Bank- und Finanzdienstleistungsunternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Melbourne, Victoria. Sie ist nach Vermögenswerten die zweitgrößte Bank Australiens und nach Marktkapitalisierung die viertgrößte Bank.
Holvi
holvi.com
Ihr All-in-One-Konto für die Selbstständigkeit. Banking, Rechnungsstellung und Buchhaltung – plus eine neue Geschäftskreditkarte. Alles an einem Ort, damit Sie sich auf das Wesentliche konzentrieren können. Das vereinfacht das Arbeitsleben.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor Bank is a German-licensed, internet-based direct bank headquartered in Munich. With the Fidor Smart checking account, the bank is aimed at private and business customers. The concept of Fidor Bank is based on the principles and mechanisms of digital banking.
Lendio
lendio.com
Lendio (ehemals Funding Universe) mit Sitz in Utah wurde 2011 von Brock Blake und Trent Miskin gegründet und ist ein kostenloser Online-Kreditmarktplatz in den USA, der sich an Kleinunternehmer richtet.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox bietet schnellen und einfachen Zugang zu Unternehmensfinanzierungen bis zu 150.000 US-Dollar. Erfahren Sie, wie unsere Kreditlinien und befristeten Darlehensoptionen das Wachstum Ihres Unternehmens vorantreiben können.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch ist ein neuartiger digitaler Versicherer, der Startups vor Fehlern, Rechtsstreitigkeiten und Angriffen schützt.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Kaufen Sie Anteile an Europas wachstumsstarken Privatunternehmen.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara hilft Ihnen, jeden Datensatz interaktiv zu visualisieren, sodass Sie komplexe Daten organisieren, verstehen und zusammenarbeiten können.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Der optimierte Scheckabwicklungsservice von Checkflo ist Ihre zentrale Anlaufstelle für alle Ihre Scheckbearbeitungs-, Druck- und Versandanforderungen. Wir können Ihre Verwaltungskosten senken und Ihre betriebliche Effizienz verbessern, und das alles mit weniger Aufwand und Papierkram. Checkflo biet...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago bringt Investoren zusammen, die nach neuen Investitionsmöglichkeiten und einzigartigen Investitionsmöglichkeiten in Immobilien und Startups suchen. Anaxago trägt zur Entwicklung eines Finanzmodells bei, das der Wirtschaft hilft, Einzelpersonen direkten Zugang zu den Unternehmen von morgen zu...
Kriya
kriya.co
Erhalten Sie eine vertrauliche Möglichkeit zur Diskontierung von Gesamtbuchrechnungen. Es eignet sich hervorragend für Unternehmen mit regelmäßigem Cashflow-Bedarf, da es gegen alle ausstehenden Rechnungen abgesichert ist.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Nordischer Marktführer im #digitalen #Fundraising, der ambitionierte europäische Unternehmen mit Investoren auf der ganzen Welt verbindet.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
Betriebskapital auf Abruf für wachsende Unternehmen. FundThrough bietet Unternehmen über eine benutzerfreundliche Online-Finanzierungsplattform sofortigen Zugriff auf Mittel aus unbezahlten Rechnungen. Die Finanzierungsfazilität reicht von 500 bis über 2 Millionen US-Dollar, abhängig von der Umsatzs...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova ist ein SEC-regulierter alternativer Investmentfonds, der es Ihnen ermöglicht, in mehr als 12 exotische alternative Anlageklassen zu investieren, indem Sie einfach in einen Fonds investieren. Unsere Anlageexperten verteilen Ihr Geld in Vermögenswerte wie Wein, Kunst, Startups, Krypto, Immob...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva stellt sich eine finanziell integrative Welt vor, in der alle Menschen die Macht haben, ihr eigenes Leben zu verbessern.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy ist Europas führende End-to-End-M&A-Plattform und hilft Gründern und Unternehmenskäufern, Übernahmen in nur 30 Tagen abzuschließen. Ihre End-to-End-Plattform für den Kauf und Verkauf von Unternehmen. Foundy hilft Gründern und Käufern, Akquisitionen bis zu dreimal schneller und kostengünstige...
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Online-Investitionsmöglichkeiten in die besten neuen Start-up-Unternehmen und die Beschaffung von Start- und Angelinvestitionen mit der führenden europäischen Equity-Crowdfunding-Website Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker ist der Versicherungsmakler, der auf Ihre Geschäftsabläufe zugeschnitten ist. Sie erhalten die einfache Technologie gepaart mit erstklassigem Service von den besten Brokern.