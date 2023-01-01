Alternativen - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Unsere Mission ist es, die Welt produktiver zu machen. Zu diesem Zweck haben wir eine App entwickelt, die sie alle ersetzt – Aufgaben, Dokumente, Ziele und Chat.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. ist ein amerikanischer börsennotierter Anbieter cloudbasierter Kommunikations- und Kollaborationslösungen für Unternehmen. RingCentral-CEO Vlad Shmunis und CTO Vlad Vendrow gründeten das Unternehmen 1999. Zu den RingCentral-Investoren gehörten Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Wei...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Entdecken Sie Ihre Anlaufstelle für virtuelle Gipfeltreffen, Online-Konferenzen und Hybridveranstaltungen. Entwickelt, um durch ein individuelles Erlebnis zu begeistern. KOSTENLOS testen!
Whova
whova.com
All-in-one-Event-Management-Software für persönliche, hybride und virtuelle Events
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo ist die weltweit beliebteste Event-Software. Unsere Plattform ermöglicht es jedem Organisator, Vermarkter, Aussteller und Teilnehmer, die Kraft von Veranstaltungen zu entfalten.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Veranstalten Sie Webinare, die Ihr Publikum lieben wird. Wenn Sie bereit sind für eine einfache, anpassbare Webinar-Software ohne Downloads oder Ärger, willkommen zu Hause.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast ist eine maßgeschneiderte B2B-Eventplattform, die das Marketing durch die mühelose Ausrichtung ansprechender digitaler und persönlicher Events verändert. Tausende von B2B-Vermarktern in Unternehmen von Unternehmen wie Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora und Mailchimp nutzen Goldcast, um die Besucherzah...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Führen Sie intelligentere Ausstellungen und Konferenzen durch, ohne Kopfschmerzen zu haben Swapcard ist eine benutzerfreundliche Registrierungs- und Engagement-Eventplattform, die entwickelt wurde, um höhere Einnahmen bei Ihren Events zu erzielen.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Bauen Sie bessere Veranstaltungen auf, die echte Einnahmen generieren. Jede Veranstaltung bietet die Möglichkeit, den Umsatz zu steigern – egal, wo sie stattfindet. Priorisieren Sie die Pipeline von einer einzigen Plattform aus mit Webinaren, Watch-Partys, Demos, Konferenzen und persönlichen Verans...
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit ist eine KI-gestützte Matchmaking-SaaS-Plattform, die kuratierte Einführungen in großem Maßstab ermöglicht. Organisationen können nahtlos Zielgruppen ihrer Wahl einladen, sich für regelmäßige, personalisierte 1:1- oder Peer-Gruppen-Verbindungen zu entscheiden, und Orbiit übernimmt die gesamte...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Die einheitliche Plattform für Veranstaltungen und Webinare. Vereinfachen Sie Ihre Veranstaltungsabläufe durch die Vereinheitlichung mehrerer Tools für außergewöhnliche Teilnehmererlebnisse und Einblicke.