Alternativen - MGID

Issuu
issuu.com
Erstellen Sie interaktive Daumenkinos, Social-Media-Beiträge, GIFs und mehr aus PDFs. Entdecken Sie hier die Leistungsfähigkeit digitaler Publishing- und Content-Marketing-Tools!
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio bietet ein Content-Discovery-Tool, das die Inhaltskuratierung von Blogs und sozialen Medien für Unternehmen in jeder Nische und jedem Markt mühelos macht.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot – Social-Media-Marketing-Tool zur Steigerung der Markenbekanntheit und des Traffics. Wir haben eine maßgeschneiderte Social-Media-Planungsautomatisierung für Vermarkter entwickelt.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
Eine Familie agiler Marketingtools, die Ihnen helfen, konzentriert zu bleiben, Projekte pünktlich abzuliefern und Ihr Team glücklich zu machen. Organisieren Sie sich jetzt.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
Verwandeln Sie einfache PDFs in interaktive und ansprechende Dokumente mit professionellem Aussehen, verwalten Sie Marketingtools, analysieren Sie Dateien und mehr.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
Website-Tools zur Vergrößerung Ihres Online-Publikums. Datenlösungen, die ansprechende Kundenbeziehungen schaffen. Datenschutz-Tools für Einwilligungsmanagement und DSGVO-Konformität.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it ermöglicht Fachleuten und Unternehmen die Recherche und Veröffentlichung von Inhalten über sein Content-Curation-Tool.
Taboola
taboola.com
Eine Verwaltungskonsolen-App für Taboola-Publisher und Werbetreibende
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief bietet alles, was Sie für Ihr Content-Marketing benötigen, an einem Ort. Organisieren, strukturieren und verbreiten Sie Ihre Inhalte kanalübergreifend.
Storyly
storyly.io
Der fehlende Teil zur mobilen Benutzerinteraktion der nächsten Stufe. Storyly ist die Benutzereinbindungsplattform zum Einbetten von Geschichten – im Vollbildmodus, interaktiv und mit dem faszinierendsten Inhaltsformat des Tages – in mobile Apps und Websites.
Paper.li
paper.li
Bauen Sie Ihre digitale Präsenz in wenigen Minuten auf. Wir stellen Ihnen jeden Tag Inhalte zum Teilen zur Verfügung. Und eine Website, die immer aktuell ist.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-One-Plattform für die Benutzereinbindung, die mobil-native, immersive Vollbildformate für jede Mobil- oder Website-Plattform bereitstellt. StorifyMe ermöglicht es Kunden, hochgradig personalisierte, visuell beeindruckende, interaktive Geschichten, Shorts, Snaps und Anzeigen zu erstellen und z...
Joomag
joomag.com
Erstellen, veröffentlichen, verteilen, verfolgen und monetarisieren Sie Ihre digitalen Magazine, Kataloge, Broschüren und Newsletter mit der digitalen All-in-One-Plattform von Joomag.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
Mehr Reichweite, weniger Arbeit. Verschwenden Sie kein Geld mehr für veraltete Content-Syndication-Plattformen und glanzlose Kampagnen. Mit einem Publikum aus engagierten Vertriebs- und Marketingfachleuten präsentiert The Juice Ihre Inhalte den richtigen Leuten zur richtigen Zeit. Finden Sie Reichw...
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys UK
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys EU
kurtosys.com
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb bietet bekannten Technologiemarken wie IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform und Veeam – zusammen mit vielen anderen wachsenden Marken – eine leistungsstarke, flexible und benutzerfreundliche Channel-Marketing-Automatisierungsplattform. Seit 1999 kombiniert StructuredWeb eine innovati...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop ist eine Social-Commerce-, Shoppable-UGC- und Visual-Shopping-Plattform für E-Commerce-Marken und Online-Shops, um ihre benutzergenerierten Inhalte oder die sozialen Inhalte der Marken durch das Markieren von Produkten zu aktivieren und einkaufbare Galerien auf ihrer Website zu veröffentlich...
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80 % der Freigaben erfolgen über Kopieren und Einfügen, Messaging-Apps und E-Mail. GetSocial löst dieses Problem, indem es eine einzigartige Mischung aus sozialen Widgets für über 30 Netzwerke bietet, um Ihren organischen sozialen Verkehr zu steigern, detaillierte Analysen zu Sharing-Aktivitäten, ei...
Brojure
brojure.com
Erstellen Sie ansprechende Inhalte, Vorschläge, Präsentationen und mehr mit Brojure, der intuitivsten visuellen Storytelling-Software. Die Vorlagendesigns und die einfache Benutzeroberfläche von Brojures machen es einfach, fesselnde visuelle Geschichten für Ihre Marke und Ihre Kunden zu erstellen, z...
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley ist eine Softwareplattform, die Marken dabei hilft, ihre Content-Strategien zu skalieren – von iPhone-Videos über professionelle Fotografie bis hin zu Textrezensionen –, um ihre digitale Leistung zu verbessern. Im heutigen Marketingumfeld benötigen Marken mehr Inhalte denn je. Von der Optimie...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence ist eine Customer-Voice-Plattform, die Social Proof für GTM-Teams automatisiert und in wenigen Minuten verifizierte Fallstudien, Erfahrungsberichte und Statistiken generiert. Mithilfe von Umfragen und Bewertungen Dritter erfasst UserEvidence kontinuierlich Feedback während der gesamten ...
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Die Content Management Engine von Vestorly ermöglicht es Unternehmen, die richtigen Inhalte zur richtigen Zeit für die richtige Person zu entdecken, zu filtern und zu personalisieren.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service ist eine cloudnative, einheitliche Kundendienstplattform auf Basis von KI, die ein nahtloses Kunden- und Agentenerlebnis über mehr als 30 digitale, soziale und Sprachkanäle ermöglicht und umsetzbare und skalierbare Erkenntnisse in Echtzeit liefert – sodass keine andere Punktlösung e...
Storipress
storipress.com
Die ultimative Plattform zur Erstellung und Verwaltung von Inhalten, die Ihren Redaktionsprozess optimiert und sich an Ihr Publikum anpasst. Mit Funktionen wie nativen Kanban- und Kalenderansichten, einem Website-Builder, umsatzsteigernden Integrationen und leistungsstarken SEO-Tools ermöglicht Ihne...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO wandelt Ihre PDFs, Präsentationen, Videos und andere Inhalte in interaktive Weberlebnisse mit sofortigem Branding, Analysen und mehr um
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Beschleunigen Sie Ihren Umsatz mit Content-Marketing Pepper CMP unterstützt Marketingteams bei der schnellen und skalierbaren Ideenfindung, Erstellung und Verbreitung von Inhalten mit der Kraft der generativen KI und unserem Expertennetzwerk für Talente.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Kuratieren, organisieren und verteilen Sie Ihre Marketingmaterialien und verfolgen Sie deren Leistung und Engagement in Echtzeit mit Paperflite.
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta bietet Zemanta One, die weltweit erste auf Leistung ausgelegte Mehrkanal-Demand-Side-Plattform (DSP).
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent hilft Benutzern, Vertrauen bei ihrem Publikum aufzubauen, indem sie kuratierte Inhalte entdecken, daran zusammenarbeiten und diese auf verschiedenen Plattformen verteilen.
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword macht es Marken einfach, authentische Geschichten zu erzählen, die Vertrauen schaffen und dauerhafte Beziehungen aufbauen. Unsere preisgekrönte Content-Marketing-Software, unser globales Talentnetzwerk und unser Dienstleistungspaket fördern das Geschäftswachstum von über 300 der weltbesten M...