Alternativen - Metabase
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (französisch für „kleiner Tisch“, wörtlich „kleiner Tisch“, auch „Bild“; Pl. Tableaux oder selten Tableaus) kann sich beziehen auf:
Looker
looker.com
Looker ist eine Business-Intelligence-Software und Big-Data-Analyseplattform, mit der Sie Geschäftsanalysen in Echtzeit einfach erkunden, analysieren und teilen können.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence- und Analysesoftware. Zoho Analytics ist eine Self-Service-BI- und Datenanalysesoftware, mit der Sie Ihre Daten visuell analysieren, beeindruckende Datenvisualisierungen erstellen und verborgene Erkenntnisse in wenigen Minuten entdecken können.
Sisense
sisense.com
Business-Intelligence-Software von Sisense, dem Branchenführer im Bereich BI für komplexe Daten – bereiten Sie wachsende Daten aus mehreren Quellen einfach vor, analysieren und untersuchen Sie sie.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. ist ein Cloud-Softwareunternehmen mit Sitz in American Fork, Utah, USA. Es ist auf Business-Intelligence-Tools und Datenvisualisierung spezialisiert.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode ist eine kollaborative Datenplattform, die SQL, R, Python und visuelle Analysen an einem Ort kombiniert. Schneller verbinden, analysieren und teilen.
Chartio
chartio.com
Mit der cloudbasierten Business-Intelligence- und Analyselösung von Chartio kann jeder seine Daten aus seinen Geschäftsanwendungen analysieren.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex ist eine moderne Datenplattform für Data Science und Analytics. Kollaborative Notizbücher, schöne Daten-Apps und Sicherheit auf Unternehmensniveau.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx bietet die führende Analytics Cloud-Plattform. Wir ermöglichen es jedem, mit KI-gestützter Analyseautomatisierung wirkungsvolle Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData ist eine eingebettete BI- und Analyseplattform, die schnelle, zuverlässige und benutzerfreundliche Analysen bietet. Entwickelt für alle Ihre Geschäftsanwender.
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Website- und Produktanalyse richtig gemacht – endlich! Das Spotless™-Tracking von Usermaven erfasst alle Ereignisse automatisch, macht die Abhängigkeit von Entwicklern überflüssig und macht es zum einfachsten Analysetool für Vermarkter und Produktspezialisten.