Alternativen - Matecat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Wechseln Sie mit einem vielseitigen KI-Sprachgenerator vom Text zur Sprache. KI-fähig, echte Menschenstimmen. Erstellen Sie in wenigen Minuten Sprachaufnahmen in Studioqualität. Nutzen Sie Murfs lebensechte KI-Stimmen für Podcasts, Videos und alle Ihre professionellen Präsentationen.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ ist eine proprietäre computergestützte Übersetzungssoftware-Suite, die auf Microsoft Windows-Betriebssystemen läuft. Es wird vom ungarischen Softwareunternehmen memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. entwickelt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), ehemals Kilgray, ein 2004 gegründeter Anbieter von Über...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Die Lokalisierung und Bereitstellung von Material in mehreren Regionen ist komplex. Sie benötigen eine Übersetzungslösung, die einfach, skalierbar und robust ist. Mit dem Übersetzungsmanagementsystem (TMS) von XTM können Sie Ihre in mehrere Sprachen lokalisierten Inhalte schneller und kostengünstige...
Smartcat
smartcat.com
All-in-One-Plattform, die Unternehmen und Übersetzer in einer optimierten Content-Delivery-Schleife verbindet
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Die Lokalisierungsmanagementplattform von Crowdin ist eine Technologielösung für Ihr Team. Übersetzen und aktualisieren Sie Inhalte für Ihr mehrsprachiges Produkt mit unserer Cloud-Software.
Transifex
transifex.com
Integrieren Sie Transifex, um die Erstellung mehrsprachiger Websites und App-Inhalte zu verwalten. Bestellen Sie Übersetzungen, sehen Sie sich den Übersetzungsfortschritt an und nutzen Sie Tools wie TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Die auf Wachstum ausgelegte Lokalisierungsplattform. Erreichen Sie eine völlig neue Zielgruppe aus App-Benutzern, Online-Käufern, Webbrowsern und Spielern, indem Sie lokale Erlebnisse in ihrer Sprache anbieten, egal wo auf der Welt sie sich befinden.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel bietet mehrsprachige Übersetzungsdienste in mehr als 30 Sprachen, um Ihren Kundenservice zu verbessern. Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere Sprachoperationslösungen!
Weglot
weglot.com
Der schnellste und einfachste Weg, Ihre Website zu übersetzen und ein breiteres Publikum zu erreichen!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...