Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data in real-time. A powerful indoor intelligence mapping platform, Mappedin provides you with a cutting-edge mapping system and intuitive wayfinding apps. A source of truth for your property maps, our Map Editor creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate maps and location data in real-time.
