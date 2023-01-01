Alternativen - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Usability-Test- und Forschungstools zur Verbesserung Ihres Online-Kundenerlebnisses von UserTesting, der Human Insight Platform. G2s führende CX-Branchensoftware.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail hilft Ihnen, Benutzerrecherchen an einem Ort zu speichern, zu analysieren und gemeinsam daran zu arbeiten. So können Sie ganz einfach Muster erkennen, Kundeneinblicke gewinnen und entscheiden, was als Nächstes zu tun ist. Zu unseren Kunden gehören die Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, ...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ermöglicht es Unternehmen, Erkenntnisse über Kunden-, Produkt-, Marken- und Mitarbeitererlebnisse an einem Ort zu erfassen und darauf zu reagieren.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar ist ein Unternehmen für Verhaltensanalysen, das die Website-Nutzung analysiert und mithilfe von Tools wie Heatmaps, Sitzungsaufzeichnungen und Umfragen Feedback liefert. Es arbeitet mit Webanalysetools wie Google Analytics zusammen, um Einblicke in die Art und Weise zu erhalten, wie Menschen ...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Benutzertest-Tool mit nutzungsbasierter Bezahlung, ohne dass ein Abonnement oder monatliche Gebühren erforderlich sind. Erhalten Sie bessere Einblicke von unserem Gremium aus hochqualifizierten Testern ab nur 30 $ pro Tester.
Marker.io
marker.io
Das Melden von Fehlern sollte kein Hexenwerk sein. Erhalten Sie Website-Feedback von Kunden und Kollegen in Ihren bevorzugten Bug-Tracker, ohne Entwickler verrückt zu machen.
dscout
dscout.com
Die qualitative Forschungsplattform von dscout nutzt eine mobile App und über 100.000 eifrige Teilnehmer, um aktuelle Videos effizient zu erfassen und Erkenntnisse einfach zu vermitteln.
Maze
maze.co
Großartige Produkte basieren auf guten Gewohnheiten. Machen Sie die Produktfindung kontinuierlich. Validieren Sie das Gesamtbild und die alltäglichen Produktentscheidungen mit Benutzereinblicken, die Ihr gesamtes Team sammeln, nutzen und umsetzen kann.
Prolific
prolific.co
On-Demand-Self-Service-Datenerfassung. Prolific hilft Ihnen, hochqualifizierte Forschungsteilnehmer für die Teilnahme an Ihrer Studie, Umfrage oder Ihrem Experiment zu rekrutieren.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-End-SaaS-Analyse. HockeyStack ist ein SaaS-Analysetool, das Marketing-, Produkt-, Umsatz- und Verkaufsdaten vereint, um verborgene Erkenntnisse wie den LTV einer Kampagne oder die Abwanderungsrate jedes Marketingkanals aufzudecken. Kein Setup. Kein Code. KOSTENLOS TESTEN
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Rekrutieren Sie Benutzer aus unserem Publikum von über 450.000 geprüften Verbrauchern und Fachleuten, oder bringen Sie Ihr eigenes Publikum mit und bauen Sie eine Teilnehmerdatenbank für jede Art von UX-Forschung auf.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
Ruttl ist ein kostenloses Website-Feedback-Tool für Live-Websites, genau wie InVision für statische Websites. Sie können Feedback von Ihrem Kunden und Inputs von Ihrem Team über eine Live-Website oder einen Staging-Link erhalten. Es gibt Ihnen die Möglichkeit, Live-Websites zu bearbeiten, Webprojekt...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap unterstützt Ihr Unternehmen mit seiner vielseitigen Feedback-Plattform dabei, mithilfe von Kundenfeedback bessere und erfolgreichere Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu entwickeln. Sammeln Sie Benutzerfeedback entlang Ihres Produktentwicklungslebenszyklus. Probieren Sie es kostenlos aus.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX-Recherche, richtig gemacht. Mit dem UX Insights System von UserZoom können Sie tiefer und schneller vordringen, um über den gesamten Produktentwicklungslebenszyklus hinweg erstklassige digitale Erlebnisse bereitzustellen.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy ist ein Insights-Unternehmen der nächsten Generation. Die auf Gen. AI basierende End-to-End-Insights-Plattform von GetWhy liefert Verbrauchereinblicke in erstklassiger Qualität mit beispielloser Geschwindigkeit und zu einem Bruchteil der Kosten traditioneller Insights-Unternehmen. GetWhy stel...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Schaffen Sie bessere digitale Erlebnisse, gestützt auf Daten. Testen Sie schnell und einfach alles von der Website-Architektur bis hin zu Design-Prototypen mit unserer Suite spezieller Benutzerforschungstools.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Richten Sie Ihren ersten Benutzertest in nur wenigen Minuten ein und erhalten Sie innerhalb von Stunden erste Ergebnisse. Mit Userbrain finden Sie schnell heraus, was für Ihr Produkt funktioniert – und was nicht.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak ist eine UX-Forschungsplattform, die Sie bei allen Herausforderungen unterstützt, die Sie ihr stellen. Wenn Sie sich jemals gefragt haben, was Ihre Benutzer über Ihre Website, App oder Ihren Prototyp denken und fühlen, müssen Sie nicht mehr raten. Über die UXtweak-Plattform stehen viele Tool...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Zusammenbringen von Forschern und Teilnehmern. Rekrutieren Sie ein beliebiges Teilnehmerpublikum oder finden Sie bezahlte Forschungsmöglichkeiten für jede Forschungsmethode weltweit.
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io wurde entwickelt, um qualitative Forschung mit bahnbrechenden generativen KI-gestützten Erkenntnissen zu skalieren und beherbergt die weltweit beliebtesten Marktforschungstools.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hallo, hallo, schön dich kennenzulernen. Wir sind Marvin, eine qualitative Datenanalyseplattform und ein Forschungsrepository, die Ihnen dabei helfen, das gesamte Kundenwissen zu zentralisieren und benutzerzentrierte Produkte zu entwerfen. Mithilfe fortschrittlicher KI automatisieren wir die mühsame...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing ist eine Crowdtesting-Lösung, die es QA-, Produkt-, UX-, Engineering-, Lokalisierungs- und Digitalteams ermöglicht, ihre Produkte und Erfahrungen in über 189 Ländern mit mehr als 90.000 professionell geprüften Fachleuten zu testen, die Tests mit echten Geräten in realen Umgebungen...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Zusammenbringen von Forschern und Teilnehmern. Rekrutieren Sie ein beliebiges Teilnehmerpublikum oder finden Sie bezahlte Forschungsmöglichkeiten für jede Forschungsmethode weltweit.
Userback
userback.io
#1 VISUELLE BENUTZER-FEEDBACK-PLATTFORM Benutzer-Feedback ist [@#!#+$?%] schwierig. Aus diesem Grund entscheiden sich mehr als 20.000 Softwareteams für Userback, um ihre Feedbackschleifen von der Erfassung bis zum Abschluss zu automatisieren, zu rationalisieren und zu strukturieren. - Bereichern S...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate bietet eine umfassende Lösung für Feedback von Kunden und Mitarbeitern. Gewinnen Sie umsetzbare Erkenntnisse und treffen Sie datengesteuerte Entscheidungen.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO ist das marktführende A/B-Testtool, das schnell wachsende Unternehmen zum Experimentieren und zur Conversion-Rate-Optimierung nutzen.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku ist eine Reihe von Tools, mit denen Sie mithilfe von Besucheraufzeichnung, Heatmap, Feedback-Widget, A/B-Tests usw. ein leistungsstarkes Benutzererlebnis schaffen können.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...