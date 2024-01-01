Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

konversable

konversable

Website: konversable.com

Konversable is a powerful chat solution designed to delight your customers and convert more enquiries. Our solution can be used across many different use cases. The Konversable has been designed to help our clients in a number of ways: * Clients with Live Chat backup enabled can now be notified of incoming live chat requests through the App, and can even chat with users from directly within the App. * All Live Chat functionality present in our cloud-based solution can be used within the App, including the ability to Transfer Chats between departments, and the creation/insertion of Quick Replies to improve ease of use. * Clients can be notified of any leads generated by their bot, ensuring these can be actioned quickly. * Chat transcripts across all messaging channels can be reviewed where these are connected; including Website chats, Whatsapp chats and Messenger chats. Reactive and proactive features to increase enquiries, chats, and conversions.

Productivity
Bot-Plattform-Software

