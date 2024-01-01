Informatica
Website: informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries and 86 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.™
