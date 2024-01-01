WebCatalog

iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging throughout the customer journey. Providing a comprehensive solution for pre-sales and customer support, iAdvize has one mission—to connect brands and their customers through meaningful conversations. Major brands like Samsung, Nespresso, OtterBox, Hyundai, and Decathlon have deployed the platform to increase their online revenue, reduce their operational costs, and build customer loyalty and engagement. Established in 2010, iAdvize has 230 employees located across Boston, Paris, Düsseldorf, and Nantes (HQ).

Kategorien:

Business
Software für intelligente virtuelle Assistenten

Website: iadvize.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit iAdvize verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

