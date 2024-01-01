Alternativen - Humanz

WebCatalog

impact.com

Impact Partnership Cloud™ – die weltweit führende Partnerschaftsautomatisierungslösung erkennt, verwaltet, schützt und optimiert alle Partnerschaftskanäle und erreicht so ein echtes exponentielles Wachstum.

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

Kaufen Sie die neuesten Trends in den Bereichen Mode, Heim, Schönheit und Fitness von LTK-Influencern, denen Sie vertrauen. Ideen für Arbeitskleidung, Kleider für Hochzeitsgäste, Reiselooks und vieles mehr.

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

GRIN ist die beste Influencer-Marketing-Software für E-Commerce-Marken. Unsere KI-gestützte Plattform umfasst eine Suite für mehr als 32 Millionen Influencer, einen Kampagnenarbeitsraum, Berichte und Analysen, Zahlung und Produktabwicklung, eine vollständige Medienbibliothek mit Inhalten und mehr.

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Partner-Relationship-Management-Software zur Skalierung jedes Programms: Affiliate, Reseller, Marketing und mehr. Erfahren Sie, warum SaaS-Unternehmen mit PartnerStack PRM wachsen.

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Keyhole ist ein Unternehmen für Hashtag-Analyse und Social-Media-Analyse, das Echtzeitdaten mit Hashtag-Tracking für Twitter, Instagram und Facebook bereitstellt.

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Entdecken Sie, wie Meltwater PR- und Marketingteams dabei unterstützt, die Medienberichterstattung sowohl in Nachrichten als auch in sozialen Medien zu überwachen und das Markenmanagement zu verbessern.

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Erfolgreiche Marken werden mit Botschaftern aufgebaut. All-in-One-Software zur Markenbotschafter-Verwaltung, die sich in Shopify, Amazon und WooCommerce integrieren lässt.

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Mit Affable können globale Marken, Agenturen und D2C-E-Commerce-Marken ganz einfach Influencer finden, Kampagnen verwalten und den ROI messen! Verifizierte Influencer. Über 100 Kunden.

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Wachstumsinfrastruktur für E-Commerce. Schließen Sie sich Tausenden von Unternehmen an, die die Retail Media Execution- und Intelligence-Software von Perpetua nutzen, um das Wachstum auf Amazon, Walmart, Instacart und anderen Marktplätzen profitabel zu steigern.

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

Optimieren Sie die digitale Customer Journey. Emplifis einheitliche Plattform aus Customer-Experience-Software und Social-Media-Management-Software schließt die CX-Lücke.

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Komplettlösung zur Stärkung Ihres Influencer-Marketings. Verwalten Sie den gesamten Lebenszyklus Ihrer Influencer-Marketingkampagnen.

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

Traackr ist das Aufzeichnungssystem für datengesteuertes Influencer-Marketing, das Vermarkter nutzen, um in die richtigen Strategien zu investieren, Kampagnen zu optimieren und Programme zu skalieren.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Die führende Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Octoly hilft Marken, ihre Sichtbarkeit zu erhöhen, Vertrauen aufzubauen und den Umsatz zu steigern, indem es geprüfte Mikro-Influencer und Verbraucher in großem Maßstab miteinander verbindet. Marken nutzen unsere kuratierte Community, um im Austausch gege...

StarNgage

StarNgage

starngage.com

Wir bei StarNgage glauben, dass sozial verbreitete visuelle Inhalte die Zukunft der Werbung sind. Es passiert jetzt auf Instagram und wir möchten Marken bei diesem Abenteuer unterstützen und auf Instagram gewinnen. Diese Plattform ermöglicht es Marken, ihre Instagram-Marketingbemühungen zu messen un...

MagicLinks

MagicLinks

magiclinks.com

MagicLinks ist eine preisgekrönte Influencer-Marketing-Plattform und Certified B Corporation, die Social Commerce mit Creators und den weltweit führenden Verbrauchermarken vorantreibt. Die proprietäre Technologie von MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, bietet strategisches Creator-Matching für Marken, ...

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero ist die leistungsstarke Affiliate-, Influencer- und Empfehlungsmarketing-Software in einem. Schon ab 49 $ pro Stunde wächst GrowthHero mit Ihnen! Völlig flexible Tools für Ihren Erfolg: – White-Label-Partnerportal, vollständig anpassbar, kein Code erforderlich – Teilen Sie anpassbare Trac...

Influence.co

Influence.co

influence.co

Alles, was Sie brauchen, um als Schöpfer erfolgreich zu sein. Treten Sie dem ersten professionellen Netzwerk für Influencer und Kreative bei. Erstellen Sie noch heute Ihr Profil, um Geld zu verdienen, voneinander zu lernen und über Communities Menschen kennenzulernen.

Taggbox

Taggbox

taggbox.com

Die führende Plattform für nutzergenerierte Inhalte zum Erstellen und Veröffentlichen von UGC-Kampagnen über verschiedene Marketing-Touchpoints hinweg. Die perfekte UGC-Plattform, um Markenvertrauen, Bekanntheit, Benutzerengagement und Verkäufe erfolgreich zu steigern.

Fohr

Fohr

fohr.co

Fohr ist eines der führenden Influencer-Marketing-Unternehmen, das die richtigen Influencer und Markenbotschafter mit Top-Marken verbindet. Besuchen Sie noch heute unsere Website.

#paid

#paid

hashtagpaid.com

Hashtag kostenpflichtig – Lassen Sie sich mit Erstellern zusammenbringen, starten Sie Kampagnen und führen Sie Ersteller-Whitelists durch – auf einer Plattform. Influencer-Marketing ist jetzt sicher, einfach und schnell.

Audiense

Audiense

audiense.com

Alles, was Sie brauchen, um Zielgruppen zu verstehen und bessere Marketingergebnisse, Social-Media-Ergebnisse, Influencer-Ergebnisse, Medienstrategien, Wachstumsstrategien oder Return on Advertising Spend zu erzielen. Stellen Sie Verbrauchersegmentierung und kulturelle Erkenntnisse in den Mittelpun...

Upfluence

Upfluence

upfluence.com

Steigern Sie den Umsatz durch Creator-Marketing. Influencer-Marketing, Affiliate-Programme, Creator-Management, nutzergenerierte Inhalte, Markenbotschafter: Bauen Sie wertvolle Partnerschaften auf, um Ihr Geschäft auszubauen.

Social Native

Social Native

socialnative.com

All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.

Socialfaim

Socialfaim

socialfaim.com

Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...

Sauce Social Commerce

Sauce Social Commerce

addsauce.com

Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.

SARAL

SARAL

getsaral.com

SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!

Rizer Social

Rizer Social

rizersocial.io

The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...

Promoty

Promoty

promoty.io

Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.

Primetag

Primetag

primetag.com

Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.

LinkPizza

LinkPizza

linkpizza.com

Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market

LeaLi

LeaLi

leali.io

The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...

joinbrands

joinbrands

joinbrands.com

​JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.

IQFluence

IQFluence

iqfluence.io

QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.

Influentials

Influentials

influentials.com

We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.

Influencer Searcher

Influencer Searcher

influencersearcher.com

Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...

influData

influData

infludata.com

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...

HOLLYFY

HOLLYFY

hollyfy.com

AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...

CreatorsJet

CreatorsJet

creatorsjet.com

CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.

CreatorDB

CreatorDB

creatordb.app

CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...

Creable

Creable

creable.com

Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...

Brinfer

Brinfer

brinfer.com

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...

Boksi.com

Boksi.com

boksi.com

Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.

atisfyreach

atisfyreach

atisfyreach.com

First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...

Ampifi.io

Ampifi.io

ampifi.io

Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.

Aggero Software

Aggero Software

aggero.io

Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...

Woomio

Woomio

home.woomio.com

Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI

Wednesday.app

Wednesday.app

wednesday.app

Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...

Phlanx.com

Phlanx.com

phlanx.com

Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.

Ninja Influence

Ninja Influence

ninjainfluence.com

Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...

Modash

Modash

modash.io

The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.

Kolsquare

Kolsquare

kolsquare.com

Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.

Keymailer

Keymailer

keymailer.co

The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...

Influential

Influential

influential.co

Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.

Influence4You

Influence4You

influence4you.com

The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs

Embold

Embold

embold.co

Embold ist Kanadas bevorzugte Influencer-Marketingplattform und verbindet Marken mit über 9.000 lokalen Mikro-Influencern. Vereinfachen Sie Kampagnenmanagement, Inhaltsüberprüfung und Influencer-Auszahlungen. Profitieren Sie von unseren maßgeschneiderten Lösungen, einschließlich Managed Campaigns, C...

Campaygn

Campaygn

campaygn.com

CAMPAYGN ist eine datengesteuerte Influencer-Marketing-Softwarelösung, die Ihren Influencer-Marketing-Workflow und Ihre Influencer-Marketing-Strategien optimiert. Wir sind auf große und mittelständische Unternehmen und Konzerne spezialisiert. Für jede Phase des Influencer-Marketings haben wir Lösung...

Atisfyre

Atisfyre

atisfyre.com

Atisfyre ist eine KI-gestützte, umfassende Influencer-Plattform, die es Millionen von Influencern ermöglicht, mit globalen Marken für leistungsstarke Kooperationen in Kontakt zu treten. Und noch besser: Atisfyre ist für Influencer völlig KOSTENLOS. Atisfyre entstand aus unserer Leidenschaft, die Inf...

