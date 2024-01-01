Alternativen - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ – die weltweit führende Partnerschaftsautomatisierungslösung erkennt, verwaltet, schützt und optimiert alle Partnerschaftskanäle und erreicht so ein echtes exponentielles Wachstum.
LTK
shopltk.com
Kaufen Sie die neuesten Trends in den Bereichen Mode, Heim, Schönheit und Fitness von LTK-Influencern, denen Sie vertrauen. Ideen für Arbeitskleidung, Kleider für Hochzeitsgäste, Reiselooks und vieles mehr.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN ist die beste Influencer-Marketing-Software für E-Commerce-Marken. Unsere KI-gestützte Plattform umfasst eine Suite für mehr als 32 Millionen Influencer, einen Kampagnenarbeitsraum, Berichte und Analysen, Zahlung und Produktabwicklung, eine vollständige Medienbibliothek mit Inhalten und mehr.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner-Relationship-Management-Software zur Skalierung jedes Programms: Affiliate, Reseller, Marketing und mehr. Erfahren Sie, warum SaaS-Unternehmen mit PartnerStack PRM wachsen.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole ist ein Unternehmen für Hashtag-Analyse und Social-Media-Analyse, das Echtzeitdaten mit Hashtag-Tracking für Twitter, Instagram und Facebook bereitstellt.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Entdecken Sie, wie Meltwater PR- und Marketingteams dabei unterstützt, die Medienberichterstattung sowohl in Nachrichten als auch in sozialen Medien zu überwachen und das Markenmanagement zu verbessern.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Erfolgreiche Marken werden mit Botschaftern aufgebaut. All-in-One-Software zur Markenbotschafter-Verwaltung, die sich in Shopify, Amazon und WooCommerce integrieren lässt.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Mit Affable können globale Marken, Agenturen und D2C-E-Commerce-Marken ganz einfach Influencer finden, Kampagnen verwalten und den ROI messen! Verifizierte Influencer. Über 100 Kunden.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Wachstumsinfrastruktur für E-Commerce. Schließen Sie sich Tausenden von Unternehmen an, die die Retail Media Execution- und Intelligence-Software von Perpetua nutzen, um das Wachstum auf Amazon, Walmart, Instacart und anderen Marktplätzen profitabel zu steigern.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimieren Sie die digitale Customer Journey. Emplifis einheitliche Plattform aus Customer-Experience-Software und Social-Media-Management-Software schließt die CX-Lücke.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Komplettlösung zur Stärkung Ihres Influencer-Marketings. Verwalten Sie den gesamten Lebenszyklus Ihrer Influencer-Marketingkampagnen.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr ist das Aufzeichnungssystem für datengesteuertes Influencer-Marketing, das Vermarkter nutzen, um in die richtigen Strategien zu investieren, Kampagnen zu optimieren und Programme zu skalieren.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Die führende Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Octoly hilft Marken, ihre Sichtbarkeit zu erhöhen, Vertrauen aufzubauen und den Umsatz zu steigern, indem es geprüfte Mikro-Influencer und Verbraucher in großem Maßstab miteinander verbindet. Marken nutzen unsere kuratierte Community, um im Austausch gege...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Wir bei StarNgage glauben, dass sozial verbreitete visuelle Inhalte die Zukunft der Werbung sind. Es passiert jetzt auf Instagram und wir möchten Marken bei diesem Abenteuer unterstützen und auf Instagram gewinnen. Diese Plattform ermöglicht es Marken, ihre Instagram-Marketingbemühungen zu messen un...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks ist eine preisgekrönte Influencer-Marketing-Plattform und Certified B Corporation, die Social Commerce mit Creators und den weltweit führenden Verbrauchermarken vorantreibt. Die proprietäre Technologie von MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, bietet strategisches Creator-Matching für Marken, ...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero ist die leistungsstarke Affiliate-, Influencer- und Empfehlungsmarketing-Software in einem. Schon ab 49 $ pro Stunde wächst GrowthHero mit Ihnen! Völlig flexible Tools für Ihren Erfolg: – White-Label-Partnerportal, vollständig anpassbar, kein Code erforderlich – Teilen Sie anpassbare Trac...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alles, was Sie brauchen, um als Schöpfer erfolgreich zu sein. Treten Sie dem ersten professionellen Netzwerk für Influencer und Kreative bei. Erstellen Sie noch heute Ihr Profil, um Geld zu verdienen, voneinander zu lernen und über Communities Menschen kennenzulernen.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Die führende Plattform für nutzergenerierte Inhalte zum Erstellen und Veröffentlichen von UGC-Kampagnen über verschiedene Marketing-Touchpoints hinweg. Die perfekte UGC-Plattform, um Markenvertrauen, Bekanntheit, Benutzerengagement und Verkäufe erfolgreich zu steigern.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr ist eines der führenden Influencer-Marketing-Unternehmen, das die richtigen Influencer und Markenbotschafter mit Top-Marken verbindet. Besuchen Sie noch heute unsere Website.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag kostenpflichtig – Lassen Sie sich mit Erstellern zusammenbringen, starten Sie Kampagnen und führen Sie Ersteller-Whitelists durch – auf einer Plattform. Influencer-Marketing ist jetzt sicher, einfach und schnell.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles, was Sie brauchen, um Zielgruppen zu verstehen und bessere Marketingergebnisse, Social-Media-Ergebnisse, Influencer-Ergebnisse, Medienstrategien, Wachstumsstrategien oder Return on Advertising Spend zu erzielen. Stellen Sie Verbrauchersegmentierung und kulturelle Erkenntnisse in den Mittelpun...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Steigern Sie den Umsatz durch Creator-Marketing. Influencer-Marketing, Affiliate-Programme, Creator-Management, nutzergenerierte Inhalte, Markenbotschafter: Bauen Sie wertvolle Partnerschaften auf, um Ihr Geschäft auszubauen.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold ist Kanadas bevorzugte Influencer-Marketingplattform und verbindet Marken mit über 9.000 lokalen Mikro-Influencern. Vereinfachen Sie Kampagnenmanagement, Inhaltsüberprüfung und Influencer-Auszahlungen. Profitieren Sie von unseren maßgeschneiderten Lösungen, einschließlich Managed Campaigns, C...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN ist eine datengesteuerte Influencer-Marketing-Softwarelösung, die Ihren Influencer-Marketing-Workflow und Ihre Influencer-Marketing-Strategien optimiert. Wir sind auf große und mittelständische Unternehmen und Konzerne spezialisiert. Für jede Phase des Influencer-Marketings haben wir Lösung...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre ist eine KI-gestützte, umfassende Influencer-Plattform, die es Millionen von Influencern ermöglicht, mit globalen Marken für leistungsstarke Kooperationen in Kontakt zu treten. Und noch besser: Atisfyre ist für Influencer völlig KOSTENLOS. Atisfyre entstand aus unserer Leidenschaft, die Inf...