Alternativen - Holistics

Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker ist eine Business-Intelligence-Software und Big-Data-Analyseplattform, mit der Sie Geschäftsanalysen in Echtzeit einfach erkunden, analysieren und teilen können.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Verwaltete Notebooks für Datenwissenschaftler und Forscher.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence- und Analysesoftware. Zoho Analytics ist eine Self-Service-BI- und Datenanalysesoftware, mit der Sie Ihre Daten visuell analysieren, beeindruckende Datenvisualisierungen erstellen und verborgene Erkenntnisse in wenigen Minuten entdecken können.
Grow
grow.com
Business-Intelligence-Software, die Ihnen die Erkenntnisse liefert, die Sie dringend benötigen, um das Wachstum voranzutreiben und Ihr Unternehmen zu transformieren.
Metabase
metabase.com
Der schnellste und einfachste Weg, Daten und Analysen innerhalb Ihres Unternehmens auszutauschen. Ein Open-Source-Business-Intelligence-Server, den Sie in 5 Minuten installieren können und der eine Verbindung zu MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB und mehr herstellt! Jeder kann damit Diagramme, Dashboards un...
Sisense
sisense.com
Business-Intelligence-Software von Sisense, dem Branchenführer im Bereich BI für komplexe Daten – bereiten Sie wachsende Daten aus mehreren Quellen einfach vor, analysieren und untersuchen Sie sie.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. ist ein Cloud-Softwareunternehmen mit Sitz in American Fork, Utah, USA. Es ist auf Business-Intelligence-Tools und Datenvisualisierung spezialisiert.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode ist eine kollaborative Datenplattform, die SQL, R, Python und visuelle Analysen an einem Ort kombiniert. Schneller verbinden, analysieren und teilen.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio ist eine Online-Dashboard-Plattform zum Erstellen leistungsstarker Echtzeit-Geschäfts-Dashboards für Ihr Team oder Ihre Kunden.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-End-SaaS-Analyse. HockeyStack ist ein SaaS-Analysetool, das Marketing-, Produkt-, Umsatz- und Verkaufsdaten vereint, um verborgene Erkenntnisse wie den LTV einer Kampagne oder die Abwanderungsrate jedes Marketingkanals aufzudecken. Kein Setup. Kein Code. KOSTENLOS TESTEN
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
Der Einblick, den Sie für die Führung Ihres Unternehmens benötigen! Mit Projektkosten, Zeit und Ausgaben in Echtzeit ist die Verwaltung Ihrer Projekte, Aufgaben und Kunden ein Kinderspiel. Erhalten Sie umfangreiche interaktive Diagramme auf Teammitglieds-, Projekt-, Kunden- und Unternehmensebene. Wi...
Chartio
chartio.com
Mit der cloudbasierten Business-Intelligence- und Analyselösung von Chartio kann jeder seine Daten aus seinen Geschäftsanwendungen analysieren.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
Die Geschäftsanalyse- und Mobilitätsplattform von MicroStrategy unterstützt Unternehmen bei der Entwicklung und Bereitstellung von Analyse- und Mobilitätsanwendungen, um ihr Geschäft zu transformieren.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex ist eine moderne Datenplattform für Data Science und Analytics. Kollaborative Notizbücher, schöne Daten-Apps und Sicherheit auf Unternehmensniveau.
Mineo
mineo.app
Konvertieren Sie Python-Notebooks in Daten-Apps. Mineo ist die Plattform zum Erkunden Ihrer Daten sowie zum Erstellen und Bereitstellen von Daten-Apps auf Basis von Python-Notebooks.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx bietet die führende Analytics Cloud-Plattform. Wir ermöglichen es jedem, mit KI-gestützter Analyseautomatisierung wirkungsvolle Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData ist eine eingebettete BI- und Analyseplattform, die schnelle, zuverlässige und benutzerfreundliche Analysen bietet. Entwickelt für alle Ihre Geschäftsanwender.
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
Die erste und einzige Anlaufstelle im B2B-Bereich zur Umsatzsteigerung Alles, was Ihr Team braucht, um Käufer anzusprechen, Verkäufer vorzubereiten, den Wert zu quantifizieren und die Leistung kontinuierlich zu optimieren. Eine modulare Plattform – für vorhersehbares Umsatzwachstum in großem Maßsta...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Website- und Produktanalyse richtig gemacht – endlich! Das Spotless™-Tracking von Usermaven erfasst alle Ereignisse automatisch, macht die Abhängigkeit von Entwicklern überflüssig und macht es zum einfachsten Analysetool für Vermarkter und Produktspezialisten.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ bietet dynamischen, kollaborativen Zugriff auf Simulations- und Datenanalysetechnologie sowie skalierbare HPC- und Cloud-Ressourcen, alles an einem Ort.