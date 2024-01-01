Alternativen - GetApp

WebCatalog

Capterra, Inc. ist ein kostenloser Online-Marktplatzanbieter, der als Vermittler zwischen Käufern und Technologieanbietern innerhalb der Softwarebranche fungiert. Das Unternehmen unterstützt Verbraucher bei der Auswahl von Software für ihre Bedürfnisse durch Benutzerbewertungen und Recherchen.

SourceForge

SourceForge

sourceforge.net

SourceForge ist ein Webdienst, der Softwarekonsumenten einen zentralen Online-Standort zur Steuerung und Verwaltung von Open-Source-Softwareprojekten und zur Recherche von Unternehmenssoftware bietet.

G2

G2

g2.com

Vergleichen Sie die beste Unternehmenssoftware und -dienste basierend auf Benutzerbewertungen und sozialen Daten. Bewertungen für CRM-, ERP-, HR-, CAD-, PDM- und Marketing-Software.

PeerSpot

PeerSpot

peerspot.com

Auf der Buying-Intelligence-Plattform von PeerSpot erhalten Technikprofis praktische und zuverlässige Informationen über Unternehmenstechnologie, damit sie sicher sein können, dass das, was sie kaufen, genau das ist, was sie brauchen. PeerSpot wird von der weltweit größten Community von Käufern von ...

Crozdesk

Crozdesk

crozdesk.com

Crozdesk hilft Unternehmen, Software in allen wichtigen Softwarekategorien zu finden und zu vergleichen. Entdecken Sie Preise, Funktionen, Benutzerbewertungen, Rankings, Rabatte und mehr.

TrustRadius

TrustRadius

trustradius.com

TrustRadius ist die Website für Fachleute, auf der sie durch ausführliche Rezensionen zu Business-Technologieprodukten Einblicke in die Praxis teilen können.

