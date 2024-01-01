Alternativen - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. ist ein kostenloser Online-Marktplatzanbieter, der als Vermittler zwischen Käufern und Technologieanbietern innerhalb der Softwarebranche fungiert. Das Unternehmen unterstützt Verbraucher bei der Auswahl von Software für ihre Bedürfnisse durch Benutzerbewertungen und Recherchen.
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge ist ein Webdienst, der Softwarekonsumenten einen zentralen Online-Standort zur Steuerung und Verwaltung von Open-Source-Softwareprojekten und zur Recherche von Unternehmenssoftware bietet.
G2
g2.com
Vergleichen Sie die beste Unternehmenssoftware und -dienste basierend auf Benutzerbewertungen und sozialen Daten. Bewertungen für CRM-, ERP-, HR-, CAD-, PDM- und Marketing-Software.
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
Auf der Buying-Intelligence-Plattform von PeerSpot erhalten Technikprofis praktische und zuverlässige Informationen über Unternehmenstechnologie, damit sie sicher sein können, dass das, was sie kaufen, genau das ist, was sie brauchen. PeerSpot wird von der weltweit größten Community von Käufern von ...
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
Crozdesk hilft Unternehmen, Software in allen wichtigen Softwarekategorien zu finden und zu vergleichen. Entdecken Sie Preise, Funktionen, Benutzerbewertungen, Rankings, Rabatte und mehr.
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius ist die Website für Fachleute, auf der sie durch ausführliche Rezensionen zu Business-Technologieprodukten Einblicke in die Praxis teilen können.