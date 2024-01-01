Order food from restaurants or groceries from top shops across Bangladesh ✔ Curated selection of dishes and household need ✔ Safe & easy payment options

Website: foodpanda.com.bd

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit foodpanda Bangladesh verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.