Alternativen - Fohr

Impact Partnership Cloud™ – die weltweit führende Partnerschaftsautomatisierungslösung erkennt, verwaltet, schützt und optimiert alle Partnerschaftskanäle und erreicht so ein echtes exponentielles Wachstum.
LTK
shopltk.com
Kaufen Sie die neuesten Trends in den Bereichen Mode, Heim, Schönheit und Fitness von LTK-Influencern, denen Sie vertrauen. Ideen für Arbeitskleidung, Kleider für Hochzeitsgäste, Reiselooks und vieles mehr.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN ist die beste Influencer-Marketing-Software für E-Commerce-Marken. Unsere KI-gestützte Plattform umfasst eine Suite für mehr als 32 Millionen Influencer, einen Kampagnenarbeitsraum, Berichte und Analysen, Zahlung und Produktabwicklung, eine vollständige Medienbibliothek mit Inhalten und mehr.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner-Relationship-Management-Software zur Skalierung jedes Programms: Affiliate, Reseller, Marketing und mehr. Erfahren Sie, warum SaaS-Unternehmen mit PartnerStack PRM wachsen.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole ist ein Unternehmen für Hashtag-Analyse und Social-Media-Analyse, das Echtzeitdaten mit Hashtag-Tracking für Twitter, Instagram und Facebook bereitstellt.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Entdecken Sie, wie Meltwater PR- und Marketingteams dabei unterstützt, die Medienberichterstattung sowohl in Nachrichten als auch in sozialen Medien zu überwachen und das Markenmanagement zu verbessern.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Mit Affable können globale Marken, Agenturen und D2C-E-Commerce-Marken ganz einfach Influencer finden, Kampagnen verwalten und den ROI messen! Verifizierte Influencer. Über 100 Kunden.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Wachstumsinfrastruktur für E-Commerce. Schließen Sie sich Tausenden von Unternehmen an, die die Retail Media Execution- und Intelligence-Software von Perpetua nutzen, um das Wachstum auf Amazon, Walmart, Instacart und anderen Marktplätzen profitabel zu steigern.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimieren Sie die digitale Customer Journey. Emplifis einheitliche Plattform aus Customer-Experience-Software und Social-Media-Management-Software schließt die CX-Lücke.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Komplettlösung zur Stärkung Ihres Influencer-Marketings. Verwalten Sie den gesamten Lebenszyklus Ihrer Influencer-Marketingkampagnen.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr ist das Aufzeichnungssystem für datengesteuertes Influencer-Marketing, das Vermarkter nutzen, um in die richtigen Strategien zu investieren, Kampagnen zu optimieren und Programme zu skalieren.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Die führende Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Octoly hilft Marken, ihre Sichtbarkeit zu erhöhen, Vertrauen aufzubauen und den Umsatz zu steigern, indem es geprüfte Mikro-Influencer und Verbraucher in großem Maßstab miteinander verbindet. Marken nutzen unsere kuratierte Community, um im Austausch gege...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Wir bei StarNgage glauben, dass sozial verbreitete visuelle Inhalte die Zukunft der Werbung sind. Es passiert jetzt auf Instagram und wir möchten Marken bei diesem Abenteuer unterstützen und auf Instagram gewinnen. Diese Plattform ermöglicht es Marken, ihre Instagram-Marketingbemühungen zu messen un...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero ist die leistungsstarke Affiliate-, Influencer- und Empfehlungsmarketing-Software in einem. Schon ab 49 $ pro Stunde wächst GrowthHero mit Ihnen! Völlig flexible Tools für Ihren Erfolg: – White-Label-Partnerportal, vollständig anpassbar, kein Code erforderlich – Teilen Sie anpassbare Trac...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alles, was Sie brauchen, um als Schöpfer erfolgreich zu sein. Treten Sie dem ersten professionellen Netzwerk für Influencer und Kreative bei. Erstellen Sie noch heute Ihr Profil, um Geld zu verdienen, voneinander zu lernen und über Communities Menschen kennenzulernen.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Die führende Plattform für nutzergenerierte Inhalte zum Erstellen und Veröffentlichen von UGC-Kampagnen über verschiedene Marketing-Touchpoints hinweg. Die perfekte UGC-Plattform, um Markenvertrauen, Bekanntheit, Benutzerengagement und Verkäufe erfolgreich zu steigern.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag kostenpflichtig – Lassen Sie sich mit Erstellern zusammenbringen, starten Sie Kampagnen und führen Sie Ersteller-Whitelists durch – auf einer Plattform. Influencer-Marketing ist jetzt sicher, einfach und schnell.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles, was Sie brauchen, um Zielgruppen zu verstehen und bessere Marketingergebnisse, Social-Media-Ergebnisse, Influencer-Ergebnisse, Medienstrategien, Wachstumsstrategien oder Return on Advertising Spend zu erzielen. Stellen Sie Verbrauchersegmentierung und kulturelle Erkenntnisse in den Mittelpun...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Steigern Sie den Umsatz durch Creator-Marketing. Influencer-Marketing, Affiliate-Programme, Creator-Management, nutzergenerierte Inhalte, Markenbotschafter: Bauen Sie wertvolle Partnerschaften auf, um Ihr Geschäft auszubauen.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash ist die Influencer-Marketing-Plattform, die eine einzigartige KI-gestützte Content-Technologie nutzt, um Marken und Agenturen bei der Skalierung ihrer Creator-Programme zu unterstützen. Entdecken Sie authentische YouTuber, messen Sie die Wirkung Ihrer Kampagnen und verwalten Sie alle Ihre...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics ist die erste KI-gestützte Brand Performance Cloud auf dem Markt und bietet mehr als 1.200 Kunden die Software und Daten, die sie benötigen, um Strategie mit Umsetzung zu verbinden. Die Brand Performance Cloud hilft Führungskräften, Kampagnen zu starten, die Reichweite zu erhöhen, den...
CisionOne
cision.one
Gestalten Sie die Zukunft Ihrer Marke. In Echtzeit. Um sich in der heutigen Medienlandschaft effektiv zurechtzufinden, benötigen PR- und Kommunikationsteams eine neue Art von Plattform – eine, die die Leistungsfähigkeit der KI nutzt, in Echtzeit Medieneinblicke liefert, die für schnellere und genaue...
Later
later.com
Later ist eine Social-Media-Marketing- und Handelsplattform, die Geschäftsinhabern, Kreativen, Agenturen und Social-Media-Teams dabei hilft, ihre Marken und Unternehmen online auszubauen. Later hilft Ihnen, Zeit zu sparen und Ihr Geschäft auszubauen, indem es Ihnen die Verwaltung Ihrer gesamten Soc...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive ist ein globaler Partner für PR- und Kommunikationserfolg. Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit Tausenden von Organisationen auf der ganzen Welt verstehen wir den Druck, dem Sie ausgesetzt sind. Als würde man eine starke Marke und einen guten Ruf aufbauen. Seien Sie die Augen, Ohren und das Gewiss...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Tausende der weltweit führenden Marken und Einzelhändler vertrauen auf die Technologie, Dienstleistungen und das Fachwissen von Bazaarvoice, um den Umsatz zu steigern, die Reichweite zu vergrößern, umsetzbare Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen und treue Fürsprecher zu gewinnen. Laut einer neuen Auftragsstudie...