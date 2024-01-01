Alternativen - ezCater
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Lieferung und Abholung in den besten lokalen Restaurants. Frühstück, Mittagessen, Abendessen und mehr, sicher an Ihre Haustür geliefert. Jetzt Abholung und kontaktlose Lieferung möglich.
eatNgage
eatngage.com
Enable sales and marketing teams to boost event attendance and personal engagement over an online meal delivered right to the prospect's desk
Cater2.me
cater2.me
Cater2.me offers corporate catering solutions for teams, featuring customized group ordering and virtual events to keep your team engaged and well-fed!
ZeroCater
zerocater.com
Corporate catering and cafeteria solutions customized to employees’ unique tastes while delivering the flexibility and consistency companies expect.
Sharebite
sharebite.com
Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. The world's best companies use Sharebite to elevate employee engagement. Our clients include category-leading companies across the financial services (top-tier investment banks, private equity, hedge funds, real estat...
EAT Club
eatclub.com
EAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone’s tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teamsEAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone’s tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teams
Foodee
food.ee
Foodee is a corporate catering platform that brings food from locally owned and operated restaurants to offices in North America. Conveniently order individually packaged meals for your team, with options available for every eater. Receive curated restaurant suggestions based on your team's dietary ...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Senden Sie mit Smarter Spending™ Controls globale Prämien mit maximal 5 Klicks an Kunden oder Mitarbeiter! Erstellen Sie Ihr Remote-Mittagessenprogramm, senden Sie einen Kaffee, Happy-Hour-Getränke, persönliche Geschenke, Wohltätigkeitsspenden, Lernzuschüsse und mehr. Hoppier arbeitet in über 60 Län...
Fooda
fooda.com
Mithilfe von Technologie bietet Fooda seinen Mitarbeitern während der Arbeit fantastisches Essen zu angemessenen Preisen. Fooda bringt fantastische lokale Restaurants direkt zu Ihnen. Von Fooda anerkannte lokale Restaurants servieren, bringen oder liefern leckeres Essen an Ihren Standort.