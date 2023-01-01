WebCatalog

Alternativen - EventPipe

Paperless Post

Paperless Post

paperlesspost.com

Passen Sie online Karteneinladungen, Flyer und Grüße an, die Ihren persönlichen Stil widerspiegeln – für Hochzeiten, Feiertage, Geburtstage und alle wichtigen Momente.

Eventors

Eventors

eventors.com

The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...

Event Mender

Event Mender

eventmender.com

We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!

Eventgroove

Eventgroove

eventgroove.com

Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...

Event Always

Event Always

eventalways.com

Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.

Elevent

Elevent

bookelevent.com

Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!

CONREGO

CONREGO

conrego.com

CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...

Confetti

Confetti

withconfetti.com

Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...

Chasma Event

Chasma Event

chasma.io

Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.

ticketmatic

ticketmatic

ticketmatic.com

Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.

Sendomatic

Sendomatic

sendomatic.com

Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.

Explori

Explori

explori.com

Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...

EventLink

EventLink

eventlink.com

EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.

DynamO Pricing

DynamO Pricing

dynamopricing.com

DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...

boothX

boothX

boothx.app

In der heutigen schnelllebigen Geschäftswelt ist ein effektives Eventmanagement für Unternehmen von entscheidender Bedeutung, um wirkungsvolle Erlebnisse zu schaffen und mit potenziellen Kunden in Kontakt zu treten. Mit dem Aufstieg der Technologie verlassen sich Veranstaltungsorganisatoren zunehmen...

Blerter

Blerter

blerter.com

Blerter ist eine einfache, benutzerfreundliche Event-Delivery-Plattform, die Ihnen hilft, Ihre Kommunikations-, Betriebs- und Sicherheitsprozesse zu zentralisieren und Ihr gesamtes Team an einem Ort zu verbinden. Optimieren Sie Ihre Lieferung, seien Sie auf Dinge vorbereitet, die schief gehen können...

Billetto UK

Billetto UK

billetto.co.uk

Billetto ist eine kostenlose Ticketing-Software, die Veranstaltungen verwaltet und bewirbt, Tickets online verkauft und den Erfolg der Veranstaltung verfolgt.

BeatSwitch

BeatSwitch

beatswitch.com

Modulare Festival- und Musikevent-Management-Software, mit der Sie Festivalbetrieb, Akkreditierung, Teams und Künstler verwalten können.

PopBookings

PopBookings

popbookings.com

Mit PopBookings können Sie alles an einem Ort aufbewahren, sodass alle auf dem gleichen Stand sind. Die Optimierung Ihrer Personalbeschaffungsprozesse trägt dazu bei, dass Sie und Ihr Team organisiert bleiben. Jeder kann innerhalb des Kontos auf dieselben Informationen verweisen. Sparen Sie Zeit mit...

Concierge

Concierge

conciergeteam.co

Das Concierge-Team hilft Veranstaltungsmanagern beim Versenden geplanter und bidirektionaler Textnachrichten (SMS) mit Veranstaltungsgästen.

Guestboard

Guestboard

guestboard.co

Guestboard ist ein kostenloses All-in-One-Tool zur Veranstaltungsplanung und Kommunikation, mit dem Sie Veranstaltungen für Gruppen von 10 bis 1000+ Personen mit einer übersichtlichen Gästeliste organisieren können. Als modulare Plattform ermöglicht Ihnen Guestboard die Auswahl genau der Tools, die ...

EventSpace

EventSpace

eventspace.com

EventSpace.com ist eine Webanwendungs- und Workflow-Optimierungsplattform, die Softwareintegrationen, umsetzbare Daten und ein markenbezogenes Social-Networking-Erlebnis bereitstellt, um Ihnen Zeit zu sparen, Fehler zu vermeiden und die Kosten im Zusammenhang mit der Planung und Durchführung virtuel...

SponsorPitch

SponsorPitch

sponsorpitch.com

SponsorPitch ermöglicht Partnerschaften durch die Optimierung des Sponsoring-Verkaufsprozesses. Sie können unsere Daten nutzen, um Marken zu suchen, zu entdecken und eine Due-Diligence-Prüfung durchzuführen. Sie haben auch einen Ort, an dem Sie Ihren Pitch präsentieren können. Fünf Hauptvorteile von...

Feathr

Feathr

feathr.co

Feathr ist die gemeinnützige Marketingplattform, die speziell dafür entwickelt wurde, Organisationen dabei zu helfen, mehr Wirkung und mehr Umsatz zu erzielen. Mit benutzerfreundlichen Werbe-, E-Mail-, Social-Media- und digitalen Engagement-Tools hilft Ihnen Feathr dabei, den Bekanntheitsgrad zu ste...

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent bietet eine All-in-One-Eventplattform für jede Veranstaltung und jedes Event. Unsere Plattform vereinfacht die Verwaltung jeder Phase des Veranstaltungslebenszyklus und liefert Ihnen gleichzeitig die Daten und Erkenntnisse, die Sie zur Maximierung Ihres Werts benötigen. Ob persönlich, virtuell...

