WebCatalog

Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: dynamicyield.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Dynamic Yield auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual customer for the acceleration of revenue and customer loyalty. Redefining personalization technology, Dynamic Yield’s Experience OS unifies business silos to deliver ongoing, personalized engagement from a single, fully customizable platform. With it, companies can build their own mix of powerful personalization capabilities, which can include a wide array of experience types, support any digital channel, adjust according to industry and KPIs, and improve time-to-market efficiency. Dynamic Yield is a 6-time Gartner-recognized Leader in Personalization, with customers like McDonald’s, Synchrony, SKIMS, Ocado, ON, and Decathlon. Dynamic Yield has also been consistently voted by customers as G2 Leaders in Personalization and A/B Testing for several years.

Kategorien:

Business
Personalisierungssoftware

Website: dynamicyield.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Dynamic Yield verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

Enalito

Enalito

enalito.com

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

GoCustomer

GoCustomer

gocustomer.ai

Dastomize

Dastomize

dastomize.com

SmartSender

SmartSender

smartsender.io

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

Persado

Persado

persado.com

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

NestDesk

NestDesk

nestscale.com

Uberflip

Uberflip

uberflip.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.