Alternativen - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (ehemals Box.net) ist ein amerikanisches Internetunternehmen mit Sitz in Redwood City, Kalifornien. Das Unternehmen konzentriert sich auf Cloud-Content-Management und File-Sharing-Dienste für Unternehmen. Offizielle Clients und Apps sind für Windows, macOS und mehrere mobile Plattformen ve...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks ist ein Unternehmen, das von den ursprünglichen Entwicklern von Apache Spark gegründet wurde. Databricks entstand aus dem AMPLab-Projekt an der University of California, Berkeley, das an der Entwicklung von Apache Spark beteiligt war, einem Open-Source-Framework für verteiltes Computing, ...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Verwaltete Notebooks für Datenwissenschaftler und Forscher.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud bietet einen integrierten Satz zuverlässiger und sicherer Cloud-Computing-Tools und -Produkte und hilft Ihnen beim Aufbau einer Cloud-Infrastruktur und Rechenzentren in mehreren Regionen, um Ihr Unternehmen zu stärken. globale Industrie. Probieren Sie es kostenlos aus.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Der gesamte Prozess der Ausführung von Data Science – das Erstellen eines Algorithmus für maschinelles Lernen, das Erläutern von Ergebnissen und das Vorhersagen von Ergebnissen – ist in einem einzigen Klick zusammengefasst.
Observable
observablehq.com
Daten erkunden, analysieren und erklären. Als Team. Entdecken Sie neue Erkenntnisse, beantworten Sie mehr Fragen und treffen Sie bessere Entscheidungen.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (auch Opentext geschrieben) ist ein kanadisches Unternehmen, das Enterprise Information Management (EIM)-Software entwickelt und vertreibt. OpenText mit Hauptsitz in Waterloo, Ontario, Kanada, ist seit 2014 Kanadas größtes Softwareunternehmen und gilt als einer der 100 besten Ar...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku ist ein Unternehmen für künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und maschinelles Lernen, das 2013 gegründet wurde. Im Dezember 2019 gab Dataiku bekannt, dass CapitalG – der von Alphabet Inc. finanzierte Risikokapitalfonds für Spätphasenwachstum – sich Dataiku als Investor angeschlossen hat erreichte den...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex ist eine moderne Datenplattform für Data Science und Analytics. Kollaborative Notizbücher, schöne Daten-Apps und Sicherheit auf Unternehmensniveau.
Akkio
akkio.com
Prädiktive KI für Analysten. Verschaffen Sie Ihrem Betrieb einen Wettbewerbsvorteil mit schnellen Erkenntnissen und mühelosen Prognosen. Keine Codierung erforderlich.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai ist die führende Full-Stack-KI-, LLM- und Computer-Vision-Produktionsplattform zur Modellierung unstrukturierter Bild-, Video-, Text- und Audiodaten.
V7
v7labs.com
Die vollständige Infrastruktur für Unternehmensschulungsdaten, einschließlich Beschriftung, Arbeitsabläufe, Datensätze und Human-in-the-Loop.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® hilft Ihnen, Ihre Daten zu nutzen, um Probleme zu lösen, neue Ziele zu erreichen und kritische Geschäftsanforderungen zu erfüllen. Hier beginnt alles. Mit dem Branchenführer für Datenintegrations- und Analyselösungen, die Ihre KI-Strategie unterstützen.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Von Datenwissenschaftlern geliebt, von der IT gesteuert. Ihre Komplettlösung für Data Science und ML-Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Datenpipelines in der Cloud.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Die prädiktive Analysesoftware von Pecan ist auf Wirkung ausgelegt. Erhalten Sie innerhalb weniger Tage genaue, umsetzbare Vorhersagen und nutzen Sie die Leistungsfähigkeit von AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer ist ein leistungsstarkes Softwaretool zum Entwickeln und Bereitstellen von Modellen für maschinelles Lernen. Es bietet eine benutzerfreundliche Oberfläche, die es Benutzern ermöglicht, neuronale Netze aufzubauen, zu trainieren und zu bewerten, ohne dass umfangreiche Programmierkenntn...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid ist ein erstklassiges Analytics-Betriebssystem der Enterprise-Klasse, das von Einzelbenutzer-Selbstbedienungsanalysen bis hin zu zentralisierten Bereitstellungen für tausend Benutzer skaliert werden kann – von einfachen, aber effektiven Datenvisualisierungen bis hin zu erweiterten Funktionen...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL ist die Weiterentwicklung älterer SQL-Editoren wie DataGrip, DBeaver und Postico. Wir bieten einen schönen, modernen SQL-Editor für datenorientierte Teams, die Zeit sparen, die Datengenauigkeit verbessern, neue Mitarbeiter schneller einarbeiten und dem Unternehmen schnell Erkenntnisse liefern...
Incorta
incorta.com
Die offene Datenbereitstellungsplattform von Incorta vereinfacht den Zugriff auf Daten aus mehreren komplexen Unternehmenssystemen, um den vollen Wert der Unternehmensdaten auszuschöpfen und sie für die Analyse leicht verfügbar zu machen. Mit der Unterstützung von GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Cap...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungiert als Ihr vertrauenswürdiger Co-Pilot für Ihr Unternehmen mit dem Ziel, Sie bei Ihren datengesteuerten Entscheidungen intelligenter, schneller und sicherer zu machen. IBM Cognos Analytics gibt jedem Benutzer – ob Datenwissenschaftler, Business-Analyst oder Nicht-IT-Spezia...
Encord
encord.com
Alle Tools, die Sie benötigen, um schneller bessere Modelle zu erstellen Encord ist die führende Datenplattform für fortgeschrittene Computer-Vision-Teams: Optimieren Sie Etikettierungs- und RLHF-Workflows, beobachten und bewerten Sie Modelle sowie verwalten und kuratieren Sie Daten, um schneller z...
JADBio
jadbio.com
Maschinelles Lernen ohne Code, das die Entdeckung von Biomarkern automatisiert und ihre Rolle basierend auf Ihren Forschungsanforderungen interpretiert
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Endlich eine Lösung für Unternehmen Mit dem umfassenden Markenleitfaden und den KI-Anpassungsfunktionen von Mark AI bieten wir eine Lösung auf Unternehmensebene, mit der Sie die Identität und Botschaften Ihrer KI so gestalten können, dass sie den Anforderungen Ihres Unternehmens gerecht werden.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Offen. Flexibel. Entwickelt, um sich an die KI-Anforderungen Ihres Teams anzupassen. DataRobot vereint alle Ihre generativen und prädiktiven Arbeitsabläufe in einer leistungsstarken Plattform. Stellen Sie schnell die KI bereit, die Ihr Unternehmen benötigt, verwalten Sie alle Ihre Vermögenswerte und...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ bietet dynamischen, kollaborativen Zugriff auf Simulations- und Datenanalysetechnologie sowie skalierbare HPC- und Cloud-Ressourcen, alles an einem Ort.