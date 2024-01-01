WebCatalog

Automatisiertes Marketing-Tool für den Massenversand von Facebook-Nachrichten. Ermöglicht das Senden von Nachrichten an verschiedene Facebook-Gruppenmitglieder, Personen, die auf Beiträge von Unternehmensseiten reagiert haben, und Personen aus der Personensuche. Sehr hilfreich, wenn Sie Ihre Facebook-Gruppe verwalten oder neue Kunden erreichen möchten.

Website: cucomm.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit cucomm verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

