Convin

Convin

Convin is an AI-backed contact center software that uses conversation intelligence to record, transcribe, and analyze customer conversations. Convin supports omnichannel contact centers and performs quality audits across calls, chats, and emails. It is your one-stop solution to 3X your contact center performance by improving agent performance holistically, boosting customer experience, and increasing your contact center ROI. 👉 Convin’s Key Products: 1. Quality Management System: It is your one-stop solution to call listening, randomizer (for sampling), call auditing, and custom reporting. Leave audio and video comments for intuitive feedback and prompt auto-send of reports and feedback. 2. Automated QA: Eliminate random sampling, human bias, and inaccurate scoring with Auto QA. Monitor every conversation, including calls, chats, and emails, to understand agent performance and assign coaching. 3. Learning Management System: Leverage agent training with a robust LMS comprising manual coaching, a knowledge base, assessments, and courses. Create customized assessments for agents, enrich the knowledge base with the required information, and track agent participation in coaching sessions. 4. Automated Coaching: Take call center coaching one notch higher with targeted peer-to-peer automated coaching. Have a grip over call center training sessions that are auto-assigned by AI based on best-performing agent conversations. Reduce agent onboarding time by 60% and uptick annual call center ROI. 5. Conversation Behavior Analysis: Track and analyze winning and losing trends behind agent-customer interactions and leverage call behavior, action, and phrases to drive more business-winning deals. Replicate winning behavior and eliminate losing behavior to drive a successful and forward-moving business. 6. Customer Intelligence: Unleash the hidden insights within customer calls using customer intelligence. Find keywords and phrases that led to won and lost deals. Listen to customer conversations to discover competitors, objectives, product features, competition, and sentiments. 7. Conversation Intelligence: Unleash hidden mines of valuable information behind every agent-customer conversation. Surface valuable insights to drive more strategic decisions and business outputs. Reduce repetitive and redundant tasks like note-taking, data entry, etc.

