Alternativen - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly ist die Storytelling-Plattform, die Organisationen dabei hilft, ihre Geschichten zu veröffentlichen, zu verbreiten und zu besitzen, mit dem Ziel, Fans zu gewinnen.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Verwenden Sie Muck Rack, um Journalisten zu finden, Presse für Ihre Geschichte zu gewinnen, die Nachrichten zu überwachen und über die Wirkung Ihrer PR zu berichten. Journalisten können Portfolios aufbauen und ihre Karriere beschleunigen.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM erfindet Earned Media mit seiner Public-Relations-Management-Technologie neu. Die PRM-Plattform ermöglicht es Marketing- und Kommunikationsexperten, die richtigen Medien für die Präsentation ihrer Geschichten zu finden, Medienbeziehungen und Kampagnen zu verwalten, die Berichterstattung u...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Entdecken Sie die Wirkung von Online-PR! Beobachten Sie, was über Ihre Marke gesagt wird, erstellen Sie Ihre Geschichte, identifizieren und binden Sie Ihr Publikum ein und analysieren Sie die Ergebnisse.