Alternativen - Cision

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Entdecken Sie, wie Meltwater PR- und Marketingteams dabei unterstützt, die Medienberichterstattung sowohl in Nachrichten als auch in sozialen Medien zu überwachen und das Markenmanagement zu verbessern.

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Erstklassiger Medienüberwachungsdienst für TV, Radio, Nachrichten, Podcasts und soziale Netzwerke sowie die genaueste Medienkontaktdatenbank der Branche.

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (ehemals MediaMiser) ist ein Anbieter von Medienüberwachungs- und Analysesoftware sowie professionellen Dienstleistungen für PR- und Marketingfachleute. Agility PR Solutions nutzt proprietäre Technologie, um Inhalte aus mehr als 200.000 Quellen in sozialen, traditionellen und di...

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Finden Sie die Inhalte, die am besten funktionieren. Arbeiten Sie mit den wichtigen Influencern zusammen. Nutzen Sie unsere Content-Einblicke, um Ideen zu generieren, leistungsstarke Inhalte zu erstellen, Ihre Leistung zu überwachen und Influencer zu identifizieren. BuzzSumo unterstützt die Strate...

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream ist eine webbasierte Software, die den weltbesten Vermarktern hilft, ihre Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Inhalte zu bewerben, um Links, Buzz und Marken aufzubauen.

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly ist die Storytelling-Plattform, die Organisationen dabei hilft, ihre Geschichten zu veröffentlichen, zu verbreiten und zu besitzen, mit dem Ziel, Fans zu gewinnen.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Verwenden Sie Muck Rack, um Journalisten zu finden, Presse für Ihre Geschichte zu gewinnen, die Nachrichten zu überwachen und über die Wirkung Ihrer PR zu berichten. Journalisten können Portfolios aufbauen und ihre Karriere beschleunigen.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Die führende Influencer-Marketing-Plattform Octoly hilft Marken, ihre Sichtbarkeit zu erhöhen, Vertrauen aufzubauen und den Umsatz zu steigern, indem es geprüfte Mikro-Influencer und Verbraucher in großem Maßstab miteinander verbindet. Marken nutzen unsere kuratierte Community, um im Austausch gege...

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ wird Ihre Medienbeziehungen verändern. An einem Ort können Sie Medienlisten erstellen, Pressemitteilungen verteilen, Ihre Geschichte präsentieren und Pressemitteilungen lesen. Damit können Sie Ihre Nachrichten sofort und problemlos teilen.

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Sammeln Sie automatisch Medienberichterstattung und melden Sie sie. PeakMetrics extrahiert Erkenntnisse und erstellt verwertbare Daten aus Millionen unstrukturierter, kanalübergreifender Mediendatensätze in Echtzeit.

The Shelf

The Shelf

theshelf.com

The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.

Roxhill Media

Roxhill Media

roxhillmedia.com

Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.

PressPitch.io

PressPitch.io

presspitch.io

PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...

PodSeeker

PodSeeker

podseeker.co

Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.

OnePitch

OnePitch

onepitch.co

Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.

Sourcery

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

JustReachOut

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

NinjaOutreach

NinjaOutreach

ninjaoutreach.com

With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Anewstip

Anewstip

anewstip.com

Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Newswire

Newswire

newswire.com

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud bietet die weltweit umfassendste End-to-End-Event-Technologie und zugehörige Dienste, um die Erstellung und Verwaltung von Events zu unterstützen. Verwalten Sie den gesamten Lebenszyklus Ihrer Veranstaltungen, unabhängig von Ort, Format, Größe oder Länge – von einzelnen Sitzunge...

Tagger Media

Tagger Media

taggermedia.com

Tagger von Sprout Social hat die Social-Media-Marketingbranche für einige der größten Marken und Agenturen von heute revolutioniert, darunter Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline und Dolce & Gabbana. Die datengesteuerte Social-Intelligence-Plattform...

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

Finden Sie Influencer in Sekundenschnelle. Sofortiger Zugriff auf Instagram-, Youtube-, Tiktok- und Twitch-Influencer nach Standort und Kategorie. Analysieren Sie ihr Publikum und kontaktieren Sie es.

PressRush

PressRush

pressrush.com

Stärken Sie Ihre PR-Kampagnen mit PressRush Medienkontaktdatenbank, Medienlisten und Journalistensuche für Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Postaga

Postaga

postaga.com

Generieren Sie mehr Leads, bauen Sie Beziehungen auf und erhalten Sie Backlinks mit einer effektiven, einfachen und kalten E-Mail- und Vertriebsplattform.

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Entdecken Sie die Wirkung von Online-PR! Beobachten Sie, was über Ihre Marke gesagt wird, erstellen Sie Ihre Geschichte, identifizieren und binden Sie Ihr Publikum ein und analysieren Sie die Ergebnisse.

