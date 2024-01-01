ChurnRX

ChurnRX

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: churnrx.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für ChurnRX auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Conventional methods produce conventional results. ChurnRX's expert training takes an unconventional approach with proven methodologies that drive phenomenal results. We tailor our skills training, using your data, to scientifically implement the right playbooks and skills that drive retention at scale. ChurnRX's team of world-class retention and growth experts are armed with battle-tested methodologies for creating radical improvements that scale across entire organizations. Founded in 2015, ChurnRX has trained hundreds of leading tech companies, helping multiple reach unicorn valuation status. The company is renowned for its ability to drastically improve customer retention through its simple and unique practices.
Kategorien:
Business
Customer Success Training Providers

Website: churnrx.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit ChurnRX verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Blind Zebra

Blind Zebra

blind-zebra.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

Warp VR

Warp VR

warpvr.com

ZonGuru

ZonGuru

zonguru.com

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

Ecomfy Lead

Ecomfy Lead

ecomfylead.com

Spinify

Spinify

spinify.com

Lessonly

Lessonly

lessonly.com

Wonderway

Wonderway

wonderway.io

Practikalia

Practikalia

practikalia.com

Luru

Luru

luru.app

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

greenhouse.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

Erkunden

Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.