CamelQA creates, maintains, and runs your app tests for you. CamelQA is an AI QA agent that can conduct end-to-end testing of mobile apps. We convert natural language test cases into tests that run on iOS and Android devices in our device farm, making the QA process easier and more reliable.

Website: camelqa.com

