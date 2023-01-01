Alternativen - Brandwatch Influence
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch ist ein digitales Consumer-Intelligence-Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Brighton, England. Brandwatch verkauft sechs verschiedene Produkte: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews und BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research ist eine „Self-Service-Anwendung“ oder Software as a S...
GWI
gwi.com
On-Demand-Verbraucherforschung mit Unterstützung von GWI. Verstehen Sie Ihre Zielgruppe im Handumdrehen mit globalen Verbraucherdaten, die Ihnen zur Verfügung stehen.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles, was Sie brauchen, um Zielgruppen zu verstehen und bessere Marketingergebnisse, Social-Media-Ergebnisse, Influencer-Ergebnisse, Medienstrategien, Wachstumsstrategien oder Return on Advertising Spend zu erzielen. Stellen Sie Verbrauchersegmentierung und kulturelle Erkenntnisse in den Mittelpun...
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...