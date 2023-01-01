WebCatalog

Our story starts with Licklist, founded in 2015 as a community for the nightlife industry to come together. By 2020 we had 600,000 users, £6m in gross annual sales and 6000 nightlife venues listed. Our Licklist brand is stronger than ever. But we wanted to enhance our services. In 2019 we began offering booking management software for the business to business market across the leisure, travel and hospitality industry. Things really fired up in 2020 when we helped hundreds of venues get ready to reopen post lockdown with technology like mobile ordering and table reservations. We took pride in helping small businesses transition into a new way of working, putting them in a position to allow them to not only survive, but thrive. We now have over 600 businesses using Booked it that see on average a 19% increase in bookings and 13% increase in spend per head. Our booking software is easy-to-use and feature-rich, designed to increase visibility of your venue/event/festival, simplify the booking process to remove purchase hurdles, and provide actionable data to assist in providing top-tier customer service.

Kategorien:

Business
Event Registration and Ticketing Software

