Alternativen - Barcode.so
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
Der QR-Code-Scanner ist die schnellste und benutzerfreundlichste Webanwendung.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly ist ein URL-Kürzungsdienst und eine Link-Management-Plattform. Das Unternehmen Bitly, Inc. wurde 2008 gegründet. Es befindet sich in Privatbesitz und hat seinen Sitz in New York City. Bitly kürzt 600 Millionen Links pro Monat zur Verwendung in sozialen Netzwerken, SMS und E-Mail. Bitly verdien...
QR.io
qr.io
Generieren Sie vollständig individuelle QR-Codes mit Farbe, Form und Logo und behalten Sie den Überblick darüber, wie viele Personen Ihre QR-Codes von wo und an welchem Datum scannen.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Enterprise Link Management. Wir bieten Zusammenarbeit, Compliance und Kreativität für globale Teams, um jedes Engagement zu verbessern, Ihre Daten zu schützen und Vertrauen bei jedem Klick zu schaffen.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode ist der führende QR-Code-Hersteller. Logo, Farbe und Design, unterlegt mit Datenschutz und Daten, alles kostenlos enthalten. Laden Sie noch heute hochwertige Druckdateien herunter.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io ist die beste Möglichkeit, Ihre UTMs zu erstellen, zu teilen und mit Ihrem Team zu synchronisieren. Hören Sie auf, unübersichtliche Tabellenkalkulationen zu verwenden, und holen Sie sich gute Kampagnendaten in Ihre Analysen.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
Online-Generator einzigartiger und künstlerischer QR-Codes Verwandeln Sie Ihre QR-Codes in ein KI-Meisterwerk Transformieren Sie Ihr Markenmarketing
QRfy
qrfy.com
Erstellen Sie Ihre eigenen QR-Codes und fördern Sie Ihr Unternehmen oder Ihre Idee. Generieren, verwalten und verfolgen Sie Ihre QR-Codes ganz einfach.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink ist eine Plattform, die eine Sammlung von Tools bietet, mit denen digitale Vermarkter das Beste aus ihrer Arbeit herausholen können. Diese Plattform bietet verschiedene Arten digitaler Marketing-Tools, die tatsächlich funktionieren. Mit dieser digitalen Marketingsoftware haben Sie Zugrif...
Delivr
delivr.com
Seit 2008 der vertrauenswürdige, datenschutzorientierte dynamische QR-Code-Generator für vernetzte Verpackungen, Smart Labels, Print- und Rundfunkmedien sowie DOOH-Werbung. Dynamische QR-Codes mit Superkräften und nahezu unbegrenzten Möglichkeiten. Alles, was Sie zum Erstellen, Verwalten und Verfolg...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen ist die kontaktlose digitale Aktivierungsschicht für das Internet. Openscreen ermöglicht die Erstellung interaktiver, QR-Code-basierter Anwendungen über umfangreiche APIs, SDKs und Lösungen für die Bereiche Supply Chain, Handel und Kundenbindung. Openscreen ermöglicht es Unternehmen, ihre...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Bester QR-Code-Generator 🔥. Erstellen Sie QR-Codes mit individuellem Design und Logo für Links, PDF-Dateien, vCards und mehr. ⚡ Holen Sie sich jetzt Ihre kostenlosen QR-Codes!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Erstellen Sie gebrandete QR-Codes und steigern Sie die Markenbekanntheit mit ElkQR. Verfolgen Sie die Kampagnenleistung und gewinnen Sie Erkenntnisse mit detaillierten Analysen.
Autonix
autonix.io
QR-Codes gibt es überall und bei Autonix sind sie äußerst wertvoll. Autonix richtet sich an Agenturen, Marktplätze, Einzelhandel, Gesundheitswesen, Regierung und mehr und ist eine robuste QR-Code-Tracking-Lösung, die sich an große und kleine Unternehmen richtet.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Dynamische QR-Codes für Ihre Marke Erstellen, verfolgen und verwalten Sie dynamische QR-Codes für Ihre Marke