WebCatalog

Alternativen - Barcode.so

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Der QR-Code-Scanner ist die schnellste und benutzerfreundlichste Webanwendung.

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

Bitly ist ein URL-Kürzungsdienst und eine Link-Management-Plattform. Das Unternehmen Bitly, Inc. wurde 2008 gegründet. Es befindet sich in Privatbesitz und hat seinen Sitz in New York City. Bitly kürzt 600 Millionen Links pro Monat zur Verwendung in sozialen Netzwerken, SMS und E-Mail. Bitly verdien...

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

Generieren Sie vollständig individuelle QR-Codes mit Farbe, Form und Logo und behalten Sie den Überblick darüber, wie viele Personen Ihre QR-Codes von wo und an welchem ​​Datum scannen.

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Enterprise Link Management. Wir bieten Zusammenarbeit, Compliance und Kreativität für globale Teams, um jedes Engagement zu verbessern, Ihre Daten zu schützen und Vertrauen bei jedem Klick zu schaffen.

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Flowcode ist der führende QR-Code-Hersteller. Logo, Farbe und Design, unterlegt mit Datenschutz und Daten, alles kostenlos enthalten. Laden Sie noch heute hochwertige Druckdateien herunter.

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

UTM.io ist die beste Möglichkeit, Ihre UTMs zu erstellen, zu teilen und mit Ihrem Team zu synchronisieren. Hören Sie auf, unübersichtliche Tabellenkalkulationen zu verwenden, und holen Sie sich gute Kampagnendaten in Ihre Analysen.

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Online-Generator einzigartiger und künstlerischer QR-Codes Verwandeln Sie Ihre QR-Codes in ein KI-Meisterwerk Transformieren Sie Ihr Markenmarketing

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

Erstellen Sie Ihre eigenen QR-Codes und fördern Sie Ihr Unternehmen oder Ihre Idee. Generieren, verwalten und verfolgen Sie Ihre QR-Codes ganz einfach.

QRStuff

QRStuff

qrstuff.com

Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.

QR Code KIT

QR Code KIT

qrcodekit.com

Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.

Digiphy

Digiphy

digiphy.it

Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...

JoyQR

JoyQR

joyqr.com

Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...

Blinq.me

Blinq.me

blinq.me

Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...

AIQrArt

AIQrArt

aiqrart.co

Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...

GoCodes

GoCodes

gocodes.com

No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...

QRPlus

QRPlus

qrplus.com.br

No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...

CampaignTrackly

CampaignTrackly

campaigntrackly.com

PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...

MENU TIGER

MENU TIGER

menu.qrcode-tiger.com

MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...

Scanova

Scanova

scanova.io

Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...

QRCodeChimp

QRCodeChimp

qrcodechimp.com

Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...

QR TIGER

QR TIGER

qrcode-tiger.com

QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...

Uniqode

Uniqode

uniqode.com

Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...

OpenMyLink

OpenMyLink

openmylink.io

OpenMyLink ist eine Plattform, die eine Sammlung von Tools bietet, mit denen digitale Vermarkter das Beste aus ihrer Arbeit herausholen können. Diese Plattform bietet verschiedene Arten digitaler Marketing-Tools, die tatsächlich funktionieren. Mit dieser digitalen Marketingsoftware haben Sie Zugrif...

Delivr

Delivr

delivr.com

Seit 2008 der vertrauenswürdige, datenschutzorientierte dynamische QR-Code-Generator für vernetzte Verpackungen, Smart Labels, Print- und Rundfunkmedien sowie DOOH-Werbung. Dynamische QR-Codes mit Superkräften und nahezu unbegrenzten Möglichkeiten. Alles, was Sie zum Erstellen, Verwalten und Verfolg...

Openscreen

Openscreen

openscreen.com

Openscreen ist die kontaktlose digitale Aktivierungsschicht für das Internet. Openscreen ermöglicht die Erstellung interaktiver, QR-Code-basierter Anwendungen über umfangreiche APIs, SDKs und Lösungen für die Bereiche Supply Chain, Handel und Kundenbindung. Openscreen ermöglicht es Unternehmen, ihre...

ViralQR

ViralQR

viralqr.com

Bester QR-Code-Generator 🔥. Erstellen Sie QR-Codes mit individuellem Design und Logo für Links, PDF-Dateien, vCards und mehr. ⚡ Holen Sie sich jetzt Ihre kostenlosen QR-Codes!

ElkQR

ElkQR

elkqr.com

Erstellen Sie gebrandete QR-Codes und steigern Sie die Markenbekanntheit mit ElkQR. Verfolgen Sie die Kampagnenleistung und gewinnen Sie Erkenntnisse mit detaillierten Analysen.

Autonix

Autonix

autonix.io

QR-Codes gibt es überall und bei Autonix sind sie äußerst wertvoll. Autonix richtet sich an Agenturen, Marktplätze, Einzelhandel, Gesundheitswesen, Regierung und mehr und ist eine robuste QR-Code-Tracking-Lösung, die sich an große und kleine Unternehmen richtet.

Hovercode

Hovercode

hovercode.com

Dynamische QR-Codes für Ihre Marke Erstellen, verfolgen und verwalten Sie dynamische QR-Codes für Ihre Marke

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.