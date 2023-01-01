Alternativen - Appsero
elink.io
elink.io
Erstellen Sie alles mit Weblinks. elink bietet alles, was Sie zum Speichern von Lesezeichen und zum Erstellen von Webseiten, E-Mail-Newslettern, RSS-Website-Widgets, Social-Bio-Links, Social Walls, automatisierten Inhalten und mehr benötigen. Erstellen Sie Inhalte in wenigen Minuten!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io ist ein White-Label-URL-Shortener, der Kurzlinks auf Markendomains erstellt. Kürzen Sie Marken-URLs, passen Sie sie an und teilen Sie sie mit Ihrem Publikum.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bauen Sie ein treues Publikum auf. Revue macht es Autoren und Verlegern leicht, redaktionelle Newsletter zu versenden – und dafür bezahlt zu werden.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Fügen Sie jedem Link, den Sie teilen, Retargeting-Pixel, benutzerdefinierte Call-to-Action und benutzerdefinierte Domains hinzu, passen Sie das Erscheinungsbild der Link-Miniaturansichten an und sprechen Sie jeden, der darauf geklickt hat, erneut an.
Radio.co
radio.co
Möchten Sie einen Radiosender gründen? Automatisieren Sie Ihren Zeitplan, übertragen Sie Live-Übertragungen und verfolgen Sie Zuhörer über eine benutzerfreundliche Plattform. Willkommen bei Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Treffen Sie intelligentere Immobilienentscheidungen und schließen Sie mehr Geschäfte mit den Standortinformationen und Einblicken in den Fußgängerverkehr von Placer.ai ab.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops ist eine virale und Empfehlungsmarketing-Plattform zur Einführung von Ranking-Wettbewerben, Gewinnspielen, Pre-Launch- und Empfehlungsprogrammen.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Arbeiten Sie mit ShareASale zusammen, um Teil unseres vertrauenswürdigen Affiliate-Marketing-Netzwerks zu werden. Unser Netzwerk liefert Marketinglösungen für unsere Partner.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence ist ein Influencer-Marketing-Service, der es Marken und Influencern ermöglicht, Kontakte zu knüpfen, zusammenzuarbeiten und ihre Ziele zu erreichen.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer ist der günstigere, schnellste und einfachste Weg, herauszufinden, was wirklich online passiert.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter bietet ein sauberes und unkompliziertes Schreiberlebnis für Menschen, die keine erweiterten Berichte oder Funktionen für Unternehmen suchen.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10-facher Podcast- und Videoinhalt in 10 Minuten. SummarAIze verwandelt Ihre Audio- und Videoinhalte in ansprechende, teilbare Social-Media-Beiträge, E-Mail-Inhalte, Zusammenfassungen, Zitate und mehr!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Der ursprüngliche Marktplatz für Markennamen mit über 100.000 von Experten kuratierten Firmennamen zur Auswahl. Holen Sie sich das passende .com und ein Logo sowie kostenlose Branding-Beratung von unserem Team.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Erstellen Sie eine virale Warteliste mit frühen Benutzern. Sparen Sie Einführungszeit und erhalten Sie mehr Anmeldungen für Ihr Produkt im Frühstadium mit gamifizierten viralen Wartelisten vor der Markteinführung
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube ist eine robuste, elegante und agile Software für Geschäftsanalysen und KPI-Datenvisualisierung, die mit einem KI-Gehirn entwickelt wurde. Wir alle wissen, dass Sie Ihr Unternehmen nicht effizient führen oder skalieren können, ohne Ihre KPIs genau im Auge zu behalten. Aber das Durchforsten ...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly ist ein Marketingoptimierungstool, das Marketingkennzahlen liefert, die eine intelligente Skalierung eines Unternehmens und seines Marketings ermöglichen.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
Mit dem leistungsstarken Telegram-Bot und der Web-App von Chainfuel können Sie Ihre Gruppe automatisch vor Spammern und Betrügern schützen, Ihre Gruppenmetriken verfolgen und Ihre Benutzer mit nur wenigen Klicks einbinden und binden.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker ist eine leistungsstarke Link-Management-Plattform-Software, die den Prozess der Verfolgung und Optimierung Ihrer Marketingkampagnen vereinfacht. Unsere Software bietet ein zentrales Dashboard, in dem Sie alle Ihre Links einfach verwalten und die Leistung Ihrer Kampagne verfolgen kön...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist ist die führende Location-Intelligence-Plattform in der Reisebranche. Wir verwenden mobile Standortdatensätze, um umsetzbare Erkenntnisse über Verbraucherverhalten, Wettbewerbsanteile, Medieneffektivität und Markttrends zu liefern. Über 200 Reisevermarkter, darunter 100 Städte, 40 US-Bund...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler ist eine umfassende SaaS-Plattform, die den Anzeigengenehmigungs- und Zusammenarbeitsprozess für Kreativagenturen vereinfacht. Mit einer benutzerfreundlichen Oberfläche und einer Reihe leistungsstarker Funktionen optimiert Adpiler den Weg von der Anzeigenerstellung bis zur Kundenfreigabe und...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr soll Newsletter-Herausgebern helfen, ihre E-Mail-Nachrichten durch gezielte Anzeigenplatzierung basierend auf dem Abonnenten zu monetarisieren.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge ist eine Inbound-Marketing-Software, die Lead-Management-Lösungen mit Marketinginformationen versorgt, um alle Ihre Leads auf dem Laufenden zu halten.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees bietet ein Portfolio an Technologien, die die vorhandenen Online-Fähigkeiten und Investitionen eines Unternehmens auch auf mobile Geräte erweitern.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
Im heutigen Wettbewerbsumfeld benötigen Marken schnellere Erkenntnisse, innovative Produkte und ein integrativeres Marketing, um erfolgreich zu sein. Die patentierte KI-Plattform von Vurvey vereint alles, unterstützt von Ihren Kunden und Ihrem Team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Verbessern Sie Ihre vorhandenen Inhalte: KI-gestützte Verbesserung, damit Ihre Webseiten einen höheren Rang erreichen. Es fungiert wie ein SEO-Coach, es analysiert die Konkurrenzseiten, die die Ihren übertreffen, und gibt Ihnen dann genaue Details, wie Sie Ihre spezifischen Seiten aktualisieren könn...
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Erweiterte, KI-gesteuerte Affiliate-Discovery-SaaS-App für die Publisher-Verwaltung. Die Plattform bietet eine detaillierte Analyse von Publisher-Websites sowie Informationen und Tools für die Affiliate-Rekrutierung. Maschinelles Lernen innerhalb der Plattform sorgt dafür, dass die Ergebnisse zielge...