Alternativen - App Radar
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai, ehemals App Annie, bietet eine benutzerfreundliche Plattform und Tools für App-Analysedaten. Führen Sie mit uns jede Phase Ihres App-Geschäfts effizienter aus.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak fördert das Wachstum der weltweit beliebtesten Apps und Spiele, indem es umsetzbare Erkenntnisse in einer einfachen Benutzeroberfläche bereitstellt. → Testen Sie uns kostenlos!
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Nr. 1 App-Review-Management- und ASO-Tool. Analysieren Sie Feedback, verwalten Sie Bewertungen und reagieren Sie auf Rezensionen, steigern Sie organische Downloads für App Store, Google Play und Amazon.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Daten, die das App-Wachstum vorantreiben Sensor Tower versorgt Sie mit den Daten und Erkenntnissen erforderlich, um das mobile App-Ökosystem zu meistern.
Adjust
adjust.com
Mobile Messung leicht gemacht: Adjust vereint alle Ihre Marketingaktivitäten auf einer leistungsstarken Plattform und liefert Ihnen die Erkenntnisse, die Sie für die Skalierung Ihres Unternehmens benötigen.
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics ist ein umfassendes ASO-Tool, das App-Entwicklern und Vermarktern dabei helfen soll, die Sichtbarkeit und Leistung ihrer Apps in App-Stores zu verbessern. Mit leistungsstarken Funktionen wie Keyword-Recherche und -Verfolgung, Konkurrenzanalyse und Optimierung von App-Store-Einträgen ermögl...
Metrikal
metrikal.io
ShyftUP, eine mobile UA-Agentur, hat Metrikal für den internen Gebrauch bei seinen Kunden entwickelt. Andere Analyseprodukte erfassten die benötigten verwertbaren Daten nicht. Jede hergestellte Datenverbindung, jede angezeigte Datenvisualisierung und jeder im Metrikal-Dashboard gemeldete KPI wirkt s...
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics ist ein ASO-Dienst zur Steigerung der App-Leistung und zur Steigerung der organischen Downloads von Apps. Mit Asolytics-Tools können App-Besitzer die App-Sichtbarkeit verbessern und den Umsatz maximieren.
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk stattet Ihr Team mit erstklassiger App Store-Optimierung, Antwortautomatisierung auf Bewertungen und Mitbewerber-Recherchetools im App Store und bei Google Play aus
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
Ein Ökosystem aus Produkten und Dienstleistungen für die Optimierung von Apple Search Ads, App-Start, A/B-Tests, ASO und vollständig verwaltetes App-Wachstum.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction ist die führende mobile UA-Optimierungsplattform! Als offizieller Partner von Apple Search Ads fördert das Unternehmen das Wachstum mobiler Apps mit datengesteuerten Intelligence-Tools. MobileAction vermittelt ein umfassendes Verständnis der dynamischen mobilen Landschaft, die für die K...