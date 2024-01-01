Alternativen - Alight
ADP
adp.com
ADP bietet branchenführende Online-Lohn- und Personalabrechnungslösungen sowie Steuern, Compliance, Sozialleistungsverwaltung und mehr. Holen Sie sich das Beste mit ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits ist ein in den USA ansässiges Unternehmen, das cloudbasierte Software als Service für Unternehmen zur Verwaltung ihrer Personalressourcen anbietet, mit besonderem Schwerpunkt auf der Unterstützung beim Krankenversicherungsschutz. Zenefits wurde 2013 gegründet. Der Hauptsitz befindet sich in...
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.