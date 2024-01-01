Alternativen - Aiven
Canva
canva.com
Canva ist eine Grafikdesign-Plattform, mit der Benutzer Grafiken, Präsentationen, Poster, Dokumente und andere visuelle Inhalte für soziale Medien erstellen können. Benutzer können aus vielen professionell gestalteten Vorlagen auswählen, die Designs bearbeiten und ihre eigenen Fotos über eine Drag-a...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, ehemals Google Data Studio, ist ein Online-Tool zum Konvertieren von Daten in anpassbare informative Berichte und Dashboards, das von Google am 15. März 2016 als Teil der Google Analytics 360-Suite für Unternehmen eingeführt wurde. Nutzen Sie das Potenzial Ihrer Daten mit interaktive...
Kittl
kittl.com
Beschleunigen Sie Ihre Arbeitsabläufe mit den KI-gestützten Designtools von Kittl und erhalten Sie sofortigen Zugriff auf eine Vielzahl atemberaubender Illustrationen, Schriftarten, Fotos, Symbole und Texturen.
Genially
genial.ly
Erstellen Sie selbst oder mit Ihrem Team Präsentationen, Infografiken und andere beeindruckende Inhalte.
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Entdecken Sie die Wissenschaft schneller. Visuelle Recherchenavigation, Zitiernetzwerksuche und Teamsynchronisierung. Die ultimative Plattform für wissenschaftliche Entdeckungen.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Schöne, einfache Datenvisualisierung und Storytelling
Grow
grow.com
Business-Intelligence-Software, die Ihnen die Erkenntnisse liefert, die Sie dringend benötigen, um das Wachstum voranzutreiben und Ihr Unternehmen zu transformieren.
Visme
visme.co
Erstellen Sie professionelle Präsentationen, interaktive Infografiken, schönes Design und ansprechende Videos – alles an einem Ort. Beginnen Sie noch heute mit der Nutzung von Visme.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram ist ein benutzerfreundlicher Infografik- und Diagrammersteller. Erstellen und teilen Sie schöne Infografiken, Online-Berichte und interaktive Karten. Machen Sie hier Ihr eigenes.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Mit Rose schneller recherchieren. Vermeiden Sie Stundenverschwendung beim Suchen, Bereinigen, Visualisieren und Transformieren von Daten mithilfe der Leistungsfähigkeit der KI.
Venngage
venngage.com
Schließen Sie sich über 5 Millionen Fachleuten an, die Venngage als den Infografik-Hersteller ihrer Wahl betrachten. Wählen Sie aus über 10.000 professionellen Vorlagen für Unternehmen.
Databox
databox.com
Die Business Analytics-Plattform soll Ihnen helfen, zu verstehen, was in Ihrem Unternehmen vor sich geht. KPIs aus Cloud-Diensten, Tabellenkalkulationen und Datenbanken an einem Ort.
Grist
getgrist.com
Die Welt verdient ein besseres Werkzeug als Tabellenkalkulationen. Kombinieren Sie die Flexibilität einer Tabellenkalkulation mit der Robustheit einer Datenbank, um Ihre Daten nach Ihren Wünschen zu organisieren.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Unternehmenssuche, Beobachtbarkeit und Sicherheit für die Cloud. Finden Sie schnell und einfach Informationen, gewinnen Sie Erkenntnisse und schützen Sie Ihre Technologieinvestitionen, egal ob Sie Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure oder Google Cloud nutzen.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
Sicherheitskultur (iAuditor) Führen Sie Inspektionen durch. Erfassen Sie Probleme. Aufgaben verwalten. Kommunizieren Sie klar. Bilden Sie Arbeitsteams aus. Unternehmen jeder Größe erledigen ihre Arbeit mit SafetyCulture.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Mit Cluvio können Sie SQL-Abfragen für Ihre Datenbank ausführen und die Ergebnisse als schöne interaktive Dashboards visualisieren, die Sie problemlos mit Ihrem Team teilen können. Cluvio unterstützt alle wichtigen SQL-Datenbanken wie Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, M...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Erschließen Sie Einblicke in Ihre Daten mit der besten qualitativen Datenanalysesoftware. NVivo hilft Ihnen, mehr aus Ihren qualitativen und Mixed-Methods-Daten herauszufinden. Entdecken Sie umfassendere Erkenntnisse und erstellen Sie klar formulierte, vertretbare Ergebnisse, die durch stichhaltige...
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Erstellen Sie ganz einfach gemeinsam nutzbare Dashboards, die wichtige Geschäftsdaten, Kennzahlen und KPIs klar und leicht verständlich darstellen.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO-, PPC-, Social-, E-Mail-, Bewertungs- und Anrufverfolgungs-Dashboards
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph ist das anschaulichste Reporting-Tool für Marketinganalysen und Social-Media-Reporting. Jetzt kostenlose Testversion starten! Kein CC erforderlich.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. ist ein cloudbasiertes Self-Service-Unternehmen für Business-Intelligence-Anwendungssoftware mit Sitz in Los Angeles, Kalifornien. Das Unternehmen ist für die Entwicklung der Business-Dashboard-App bekannt, mit der Daten aus verschiedenen integrierten Business-Intelligence-Quellen analysi...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin ist ein interner Tool-Builder ohne Code. Über die einfache Drag-and-Drop-Oberfläche kann jeder die Tools erstellen, die er für die Verwaltung des täglichen Betriebs benötigt, z. B. die Verfolgung von Bestellungen, die Lösung von Problemen und die Überwachung von Zahlungen.
Reportei
reportei.com
Erstellen Sie in nur 3 Sekunden Berichte und Dashboards für soziale Medien und digitales Marketing. Sehen Sie alle Ihre Hauptindikatoren von Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Co...
Reportz
reportz.io
Berichtstool, mit dem Sie durch die Nutzung interaktiver Dashboards Zeit und Geld bei mühsamen regelmäßigen Berichtsaufgaben sparen können.
Zing Data
getzingdata.com
Zing Data macht schwierige Fragen einfach, indem es Ihnen Daten zur Verfügung stellt. Mit dem visuellen Mobile-First-Zugriff auf Daten kann jeder in Ihrem Unternehmen in Sekundenschnelle Fragen mit Daten beantworten.
CloudNine
cloudnine.com
CloudNine ist ein eDiscovery-Automatisierungsunternehmen, das cloudbasierte Software und Dienste bereitstellt, um die Aufdeckung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten, Untersuchungen und Prüfungen zu vereinfachen.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle ist eine Marketinganalyse-Suite, die Marketingmanagern und Marketingagenturen mehr Möglichkeiten bietet. Es hilft Unternehmen, komplexe Marketinganalysedaten zu visualisieren und datengesteuerte, fundierte Entscheidungen zu treffen. Die Suite bietet eine Reihe von Funktionen für soziale Medie...
Trevor.io
trevor.io
Es gibt eine bessere Möglichkeit, mit Daten zu arbeiten. Trevor ermöglicht Ihrem gesamten Team, Antworten aus Ihrer Datenbank zu erhalten, auch wenn es keine SQL-Kenntnisse hat.
DashThis
dashthis.com
Der einfache Weg, Ihre Marketingberichte zu automatisieren! Erhalten Sie in Sekundenschnelle wunderschöne automatisierte Marketing-, Analyse-, SEM- und SEO-Berichte. Starten Sie eine kostenlose Testversion und überzeugen Sie sich selbst!
Plecto
plecto.com
Die Steigerung der Leistung Ihres Teams beginnt hier. Plecto ist die einzige vollständige Business-Performance-Plattform, die Echtzeit-KPI-Visualisierung, Gamification und Coaching-Tools in einer einzigen, leistungsstarken Lösung vereint.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
Übersicht und Beispiele des Zeitleistendiagramms. Effiziente Projektplanung und Terminplanung mit beeindruckenden Zeitplänen mit nur wenigen Klicks. Erstellen Sie in Sekundenschnelle kostenlos hochwertige Diagramme, Infografiken und Geschäftsvisualisierungen. Erstellen Sie Zeitleisten, Diagramme und...
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Datentransformation, Berichterstellung und Zusammenarbeit, die Effizienz, Maßnahmen und Verantwortlichkeit fördern.
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making ...
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your ...
Yaware
yaware.com
Increase your work productivity more than 20%. You can try it 14 day for free, no credit card required.
Viur
viurdata.com
Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in p...
Ottava
ottava.io
Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditiona...
Lumalytics
lumalytics.com
Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.