Alternativen - Aiven

Canva ist eine Grafikdesign-Plattform, mit der Benutzer Grafiken, Präsentationen, Poster, Dokumente und andere visuelle Inhalte für soziale Medien erstellen können. Benutzer können aus vielen professionell gestalteten Vorlagen auswählen, die Designs bearbeiten und ihre eigenen Fotos über eine Drag-a...

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Looker Studio, ehemals Google Data Studio, ist ein Online-Tool zum Konvertieren von Daten in anpassbare informative Berichte und Dashboards, das von Google am 15. März 2016 als Teil der Google Analytics 360-Suite für Unternehmen eingeführt wurde. Nutzen Sie das Potenzial Ihrer Daten mit interaktive...

Kittl

Kittl

kittl.com

Beschleunigen Sie Ihre Arbeitsabläufe mit den KI-gestützten Designtools von Kittl und erhalten Sie sofortigen Zugriff auf eine Vielzahl atemberaubender Illustrationen, Schriftarten, Fotos, Symbole und Texturen.

Genially

Genially

genial.ly

Erstellen Sie selbst oder mit Ihrem Team Präsentationen, Infografiken und andere beeindruckende Inhalte.

Litmaps

Litmaps

litmaps.com

Entdecken Sie die Wissenschaft schneller. Visuelle Recherchenavigation, Zitiernetzwerksuche und Teamsynchronisierung. Die ultimative Plattform für wissenschaftliche Entdeckungen.

Flourish

Flourish

flourish.studio

Schöne, einfache Datenvisualisierung und Storytelling

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Business-Intelligence-Software, die Ihnen die Erkenntnisse liefert, die Sie dringend benötigen, um das Wachstum voranzutreiben und Ihr Unternehmen zu transformieren.

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Erstellen Sie professionelle Präsentationen, interaktive Infografiken, schönes Design und ansprechende Videos – alles an einem Ort. Beginnen Sie noch heute mit der Nutzung von Visme.

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Infogram ist ein benutzerfreundlicher Infografik- und Diagrammersteller. Erstellen und teilen Sie schöne Infografiken, Online-Berichte und interaktive Karten. Machen Sie hier Ihr eigenes.

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Mit Rose schneller recherchieren. Vermeiden Sie Stundenverschwendung beim Suchen, Bereinigen, Visualisieren und Transformieren von Daten mithilfe der Leistungsfähigkeit der KI.

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Schließen Sie sich über 5 Millionen Fachleuten an, die Venngage als den Infografik-Hersteller ihrer Wahl betrachten. Wählen Sie aus über 10.000 professionellen Vorlagen für Unternehmen.

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Die Business Analytics-Plattform soll Ihnen helfen, zu verstehen, was in Ihrem Unternehmen vor sich geht. KPIs aus Cloud-Diensten, Tabellenkalkulationen und Datenbanken an einem Ort.

Grist

Grist

getgrist.com

Die Welt verdient ein besseres Werkzeug als Tabellenkalkulationen. Kombinieren Sie die Flexibilität einer Tabellenkalkulation mit der Robustheit einer Datenbank, um Ihre Daten nach Ihren Wünschen zu organisieren.

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Unternehmenssuche, Beobachtbarkeit und Sicherheit für die Cloud. Finden Sie schnell und einfach Informationen, gewinnen Sie Erkenntnisse und schützen Sie Ihre Technologieinvestitionen, egal ob Sie Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure oder Google Cloud nutzen.

SafetyCulture

SafetyCulture

safetyculture.com

Sicherheitskultur (iAuditor) Führen Sie Inspektionen durch. Erfassen Sie Probleme. Aufgaben verwalten. Kommunizieren Sie klar. Bilden Sie Arbeitsteams aus. Unternehmen jeder Größe erledigen ihre Arbeit mit SafetyCulture.

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

Mit Cluvio können Sie SQL-Abfragen für Ihre Datenbank ausführen und die Ergebnisse als schöne interaktive Dashboards visualisieren, die Sie problemlos mit Ihrem Team teilen können. Cluvio unterstützt alle wichtigen SQL-Datenbanken wie Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, M...

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Erschließen Sie Einblicke in Ihre Daten mit der besten qualitativen Datenanalysesoftware. NVivo hilft Ihnen, mehr aus Ihren qualitativen und Mixed-Methods-Daten herauszufinden. Entdecken Sie umfassendere Erkenntnisse und erstellen Sie klar formulierte, vertretbare Ergebnisse, die durch stichhaltige...

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

Erstellen Sie ganz einfach gemeinsam nutzbare Dashboards, die wichtige Geschäftsdaten, Kennzahlen und KPIs klar und leicht verständlich darstellen.

AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics

agencyanalytics.com

SEO-, PPC-, Social-, E-Mail-, Bewertungs- und Anrufverfolgungs-Dashboards

Whatagraph

Whatagraph

whatagraph.com

Whatagraph ist das anschaulichste Reporting-Tool für Marketinganalysen und Social-Media-Reporting. Jetzt kostenlose Testversion starten! Kein CC erforderlich.

Cyfe

Cyfe

cyfe.com

Cyfe, Inc. ist ein cloudbasiertes Self-Service-Unternehmen für Business-Intelligence-Anwendungssoftware mit Sitz in Los Angeles, Kalifornien. Das Unternehmen ist für die Entwicklung der Business-Dashboard-App bekannt, mit der Daten aus verschiedenen integrierten Business-Intelligence-Quellen analysi...

Jet Admin

Jet Admin

jetadmin.io

Jet Admin ist ein interner Tool-Builder ohne Code. Über die einfache Drag-and-Drop-Oberfläche kann jeder die Tools erstellen, die er für die Verwaltung des täglichen Betriebs benötigt, z. B. die Verfolgung von Bestellungen, die Lösung von Problemen und die Überwachung von Zahlungen.

Reportei

Reportei

reportei.com

Erstellen Sie in nur 3 Sekunden Berichte und Dashboards für soziale Medien und digitales Marketing. Sehen Sie alle Ihre Hauptindikatoren von Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Co...

Reportz

Reportz

reportz.io

Berichtstool, mit dem Sie durch die Nutzung interaktiver Dashboards Zeit und Geld bei mühsamen regelmäßigen Berichtsaufgaben sparen können.

Zing Data

Zing Data

getzingdata.com

Zing Data macht schwierige Fragen einfach, indem es Ihnen Daten zur Verfügung stellt. Mit dem visuellen Mobile-First-Zugriff auf Daten kann jeder in Ihrem Unternehmen in Sekundenschnelle Fragen mit Daten beantworten.

CloudNine

CloudNine

cloudnine.com

CloudNine ist ein eDiscovery-Automatisierungsunternehmen, das cloudbasierte Software und Dienste bereitstellt, um die Aufdeckung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten, Untersuchungen und Prüfungen zu vereinfachen.

Vaizle

Vaizle

vaizle.com

Vaizle ist eine Marketinganalyse-Suite, die Marketingmanagern und Marketingagenturen mehr Möglichkeiten bietet. Es hilft Unternehmen, komplexe Marketinganalysedaten zu visualisieren und datengesteuerte, fundierte Entscheidungen zu treffen. Die Suite bietet eine Reihe von Funktionen für soziale Medie...

Trevor.io

Trevor.io

trevor.io

Es gibt eine bessere Möglichkeit, mit Daten zu arbeiten. Trevor ermöglicht Ihrem gesamten Team, Antworten aus Ihrer Datenbank zu erhalten, auch wenn es keine SQL-Kenntnisse hat.

DashThis

DashThis

dashthis.com

Der einfache Weg, Ihre Marketingberichte zu automatisieren! Erhalten Sie in Sekundenschnelle wunderschöne automatisierte Marketing-, Analyse-, SEM- und SEO-Berichte. Starten Sie eine kostenlose Testversion und überzeugen Sie sich selbst!

Plecto

Plecto

plecto.com

Die Steigerung der Leistung Ihres Teams beginnt hier. Plecto ist die einzige vollständige Business-Performance-Plattform, die Echtzeit-KPI-Visualisierung, Gamification und Coaching-Tools in einer einzigen, leistungsstarken Lösung vereint.

Vizzlo

Vizzlo

vizzlo.com

Übersicht und Beispiele des Zeitleistendiagramms. Effiziente Projektplanung und Terminplanung mit beeindruckenden Zeitplänen mit nur wenigen Klicks. Erstellen Sie in Sekundenschnelle kostenlos hochwertige Diagramme, Infografiken und Geschäftsvisualisierungen. Erstellen Sie Zeitleisten, Diagramme und...

MSIGHTS

MSIGHTS

msights.com

Datentransformation, Berichterstellung und Zusammenarbeit, die Effizienz, Maßnahmen und Verantwortlichkeit fördern.

Spontivly

Spontivly

spontivly.com

Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.

ScaleXP

ScaleXP

scalexp.com

ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making ...

Reportabl Business

Reportabl Business

reportabl.io

Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.

Flex.bi

Flex.bi

flex.bi

flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your ...

Yaware

Yaware

yaware.com

Increase your work productivity more than 20%. You can try it 14 day for free, no credit card required.

Viur

Viur

viurdata.com

Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in p...

Ottava

Ottava

ottava.io

Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditiona...

Lumalytics

Lumalytics

lumalytics.com

Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.

Grunt

Grunt

grunt.pro

Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for  everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!

Waytobi

Waytobi

waytobi.com

SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...

IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard

intelliboard.net

IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...

EazyBI Cloud

EazyBI Cloud

eazybi.com

eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.

Talligence

Talligence

talligence.in

Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.

Selfr

Selfr

selfr.ai

Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...

DataReportive

DataReportive

datareportive.com

DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.

Reach Reporting

Reach Reporting

reachreporting.com

Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...

Datawiz BI

Datawiz BI

datawiz.io

Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.

GRID

GRID

grid.is

GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...

Markaaz

Markaaz

markaaz.com

Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...

Omni Intelligence

Omni Intelligence

omniintelligence.online

360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more

Ardoq

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...

Datadeck

Datadeck

datadeck.com

Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...

Inforiver

Inforiver

inforiver.com

Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...

Slemma

Slemma

slemma.com

Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.

Easyflow

Easyflow

easyflow.io

You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...

MyDash

MyDash

mydash.ai

DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...

Displayr

Displayr

displayr.com

Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...

ChartBlocks

ChartBlocks

chartblocks.io

Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.

