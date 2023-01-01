Alternativen - 99minds
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. ist ein amerikanisches Cloud-basiertes Softwareunternehmen mit Hauptsitz in San Francisco, Kalifornien. Es bietet (CRM) Kundenbeziehungsmanagementdienste und verkauft außerdem eine ergänzende Suite von Unternehmensanwendungen mit den Schwerpunkten Kundenservice, Marketingautomat...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. ist ein amerikanisches Finanzdienstleistungs-, Handelsdienstleistungs-Aggregator- und mobiles Zahlungsunternehmen mit Sitz in San Francisco, Kalifornien. Das Unternehmen vermarktet Software- und Hardware-Zahlungsprodukte und hat sich auf Dienstleistungen für kleine Unternehmen ausgeweit...
Talkable
talkable.com
Tolle Empfehlungsmarketingprogramme ✅ für Online-Shops, lokale Unternehmen und B2B-Dienste. Kundenbindungsprogramm für ein Wachstumsmarketing. Einfach zu starten, zu testen und zu optimieren! Belohnen Sie Ihre Kunden!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars ist eine All-in-One-Zahlungs- und Marketingplattform, die benutzerfreundliche Technologie, anpassbare Prämien und Werbeaktionen sowie Automatisierung kombiniert.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo ist eine E-Commerce-Marketingplattform mit den fortschrittlichsten Lösungen für Kundenbewertungen, visuelles Marketing, Treue, Empfehlungen und SMS-Marketing. Erfahren Sie hier mehr darüber, wie Ihre Marke mit Yotpo das Wachstum vorantreiben kann.
Smile.io
smile.io
Verwandeln Sie Erstkunden in Dauerkunden mit der weltweit vertrauenswürdigsten Treue-App. Über 125 Millionen Käufer sammeln mit Smile Punkte. Gib den Menschen, was sie lieben.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Wachstumsstarke Marken können mit Friendbuy mehr aus jedem Kunden herausholen. Mit einem erstklassigen Empfehlungs- und Treueprogramm können Marken mindestens 5–10 % des Umsatzes durch Empfehlungen erzielen, mit einem viermal höheren Lifetime-Wert. Friendbuy arbeitet mit DTC-Marken wie Casper, AWAY ...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador ermöglicht es Vermarktern, Kunden, Empfehlungen und Umsatz zu steigern, indem sie die Kraft der Mundpropaganda nutzen. Ihre vermarkterfreundliche Software vereinfacht das Empfehlungsmarketing und automatisiert den Prozess der Registrierung, Verfolgung, Belohnung und Verwaltung Ihrer Kunde...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Beziehungen, die über Punkte und Belohnungen hinausgehen. Lassen Sie Ihre bestehenden Kunden Ihr Geschäft für Sie wachsen lassen. Wie? Verwenden Sie LoyaltyLion, um ein Treueprogramm zu erstellen, das über Punkte und Prämien hinausgeht und durch bessere Kundenbeziehungen einen höheren Customer Life...
Stamped
stamped.io
Nutzen Sie die Macht von Produktbewertungen und Kundenprämien für Ihren E-Commerce-Shop. Der einfachste Weg, den Umsatz und die Kundenbindung zu steigern.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala ist mehr als nur eine Treue- und Bewertungsplattform. Es handelt sich um eine komplette Suite zur Kundenbindung, die Treueprogramme, Kundenfeedback und ein innovatives Empfehlungssystem kombiniert. Binden Sie Kunden intensiv ein, fördern Sie Wiederholungsgeschäfte und erweitern Sie Ihren ...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io ist eine ideale Plug-and-Play-Lösung für E-Commerce-Marken, um ihr Geschäft durch die Erstellung eines personalisierten Treue- und Empfehlungsprogramms auszubauen. Mit diesem zukunftssicheren Tool können Kunden für abgeschlossene Aktionen wie das Aufgeben einer Bestellung Punkte sammeln...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Die umfassende, agile und skalierbare Loyalty Experience Platform™ von Annex Cloud ermöglicht es globalen Unternehmen, Zero- und First-Party-Daten zu erfassen und darauf zu reagieren, um nahtlos über die gesamte Kundenreise hinweg einzubinden, sie anzuerkennen, zu belohnen und einen Mehrwert zu scha...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville ist eine führende Bindungs- und Empfehlungslösung für die Gesundheits-, Fitness-, Salon-, Spa- und Einzelhandelsbranche. Unser Prämienprogramm lässt sich direkt in POS- oder Planungssysteme integrieren und kann für jedes Unternehmen maßgeschneidert werden. Das Perkville-System wird in Unte...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno ist ein KI-gestütztes CRM, das es großen Einzelhändlern und D2C-Marken ermöglicht, Wiederholungsverkäufe um 11 % zu steigern, indem es ein Verständnis für jeden einzelnen Kunden aufbaut und relevantere Marketingkampagnen über SMS, E-Mail, WhatsApp, Facebook und Instagram erstellt. Hunderte Ein...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, jetzt ein SAP-Unternehmen, unterstützt digitale Marketingleiter und Geschäftsinhaber mit der einzigen Omnichannel-Kundenbindungsplattform, die darauf ausgelegt ist, Geschäftsergebnisse zu beschleunigen. Durch die schnelle Abstimmung gewünschter Geschäftsergebnisse mit bewährten Omnichannel-...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Die weltweit fortschrittlichste Marketing-Automatisierungsplattform zur Stärkung Ihres lokalen Unternehmens. Gewinnen Sie mehr Kunden, maximieren Sie Empfehlungen und verbessern Sie Ihre Kundenbindung mit unserem KOSTENLOSEN TEST-Konto. Arbeiten Sie mit lokalen Geschäftsinhabern zusammen und entdeck...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch ist eine hochentwickelte Empfehlungs- und Treuemarketing-Software, die Ihre Kunden überall dort anspricht, wo sie gerade campen – entweder in oder außerhalb Ihrer Mobil- oder Web-App. Einige der innovativsten und renommiertesten Marken der Welt nutzen SaaSquatch, um ihre Fürsprecher zu be...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Intelligente Kundenbindung und Marketing für Omnichannel-Händler. Integrieren Sie Ihre POS- und E-Commerce-Apps, um ein vollständig personalisiertes Kundenerlebnis zu bieten.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Kaufen, versenden und verfolgen Sie digitale Geschenkkarten für Ihre Prämien- und Incentive-Programme.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Infrastruktur für Belohnungen, Anreize, Vorteile und Auszahlungen für Unternehmen. Tausende Unternehmen jeder Größe, vom Start-up bis zum Großunternehmen, nutzen die Geschäftswährung von Xoxoday, um Prämien, Vergünstigungen, Anreize und Auszahlungen zu versenden.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Ein intelligenter Treueclub für Ihr lokales Unternehmen. Belohnen Sie Ihre Kunden, steigern Sie den Umsatz und fördern Sie Folgegeschäfte … ohne einen Finger zu rühren!