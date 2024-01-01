Alternativer - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Indiens største madlevering, spisning og restaurantopdagelsesservice. Bedre mad til flere mennesker.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats er en amerikansk online madbestillings- og leveringsplatform lanceret af Uber i 2014 og baseret i San Francisco, Californien.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. er en amerikansk on-demand tilberedt madleveringsservice grundlagt i 2013 af Stanford-studerende Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang og Evan Moore. En Y Combinator-støttet virksomhed, DoorDash er en af flere teknologivirksomheder, der bruger logistiktjenester til at tilbyde madlevering ...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. er en amerikansk online og mobil tilberedt madbestillings- og leveringsplatform, der forbinder spisende gæster med lokale restauranter. Virksomheden er baseret i Chicago, Illinois og blev grundlagt i 2004. I 2019 havde virksomheden 19,9 millioner aktive brugere og 115.000 tilknyttede re...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Mad. Vi får det. Vi har alle vores favoritter. Med Deliveroo kan du få dine foretrukne lokale restauranter og takeaways leveret lige til døren. Alt er på menuen. Fra nationalt elskede kæder, såsom KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King og Subway, til lokale spisesteder og dine foretrukne takeaways, vi...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Foretag onlinereservationer, læs restaurantanmeldelser fra spisende gæster, og optjen point til gratis måltider. OpenTable er et online reservationsnetværk i realtid til fine restauranter.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates er et amerikansk firma, der tilbyder lokal levering af restaurant-tilberedte måltider og andre varer. Fra februar 2019 opererer Postmates i 2.940 amerikanske byer. Tjenesten er afhængig af mobiltelefonapplikationer og deres Global Positioning System-kapacitet for at matche lagerbeholdninge...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet gør det nemt at administrere last mile-leverancer. Intuitiv routing, afsendelse, sporing i realtid, analyser og mere.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Bestil blot mad med Just Eat! Vil du have pizza, sushi eller vegetar i dag? Nyd dine yndlingsretter leveret hurtigt eller som takeaway.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Levering og takeaway fra de bedste lokale restauranter. Morgenmad, frokost, middag og mere, leveret sikkert til din dør. Tilbyder nu afhentning og kontaktfri levering.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless er simpelthen den nemmeste måde at bestille mad til levering eller takeaway. Uanset hvad du er i humør til, hvor end du er i humør til det, så har du det. Ingen menuer, ingen telefonopkald, ingen gentagelse af dig selv. Seamless er en del af Grubhub Inc.s portefølje af mærker.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice er den nemmeste måde at bestille din foretrukne lokale pizza. Vi forbinder millioner af pizzaelskere med tusindvis af pizzeriaer over hele landet.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Bestil takeaway online fra mere end 2300 lokale restauranter på Just Eat. Få pizza, sushi og meget andet leveret til døren!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Hjemlevering fra de bedste restauranter i nærheden af dig er med Just Eat, det nye navn på Allo Resto! Bestil nu!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
On-demand logistikmotor. Forøg din bestilling med en ægte on-demand leveringsstyringssoftware. Ekspedition, ruteplanlægning, kurerstyring - alt sammen skræddersyet til din on-demand operation.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow er et provisionsfrit online bestillingssystem og madbestillingsapp, der hjælper restauranter med at fodre deres sultne kunder.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode giver dig mulighed for at revolutionere din fødevarevirksomhed. Nu kan dine kunder ikke kun bestille hvor som helst, uanset om det er et bord, et hotelværelse eller hvor som helst i dit område, men kan betale dig online, foretage samtidige bestillinger og benytte forskellige andre unikke ford...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho er den førende online bestillingssoftware til engrosfødevareleverandører og -steder. Brug Fresho til at gøre bestilling af engrosmad enkel og stressfri.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com er den alt-i-en platform, som uafhængige restauranter bruger til at drive deres digitale tilstedeværelse. Det giver teknologien og marketingsuperkræfterne fra store mærker som Domino's, Chick Fil-A og SweetGreen til uafhængige restauranter. Platformen kan drive alt fra websteder til online...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Mød teknologien, der får restaurantmagien til at ske. Fra hjemmesidedesign til online bestillings- og betalingsløsninger hjælper BentoBox restauranter over hele verden med at skabe bedre oplevelser for deres kunder og deres personale.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX er en online restaurantsoftware designet til at give online madbestilling, reservationer og gavekortkøb.