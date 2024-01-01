Alternativer - Tock

WebCatalog

Zomato

Zomato

zomato.com

Indiens største madlevering, spisning og restaurantopdagelsesservice. Bedre mad til flere mennesker.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats

ubereats.com

Uber Eats er en amerikansk online madbestillings- og leveringsplatform lanceret af Uber i 2014 og baseret i San Francisco, Californien.

DoorDash

DoorDash

doordash.com

DoorDash Inc. er en amerikansk on-demand tilberedt madleveringsservice grundlagt i 2013 af Stanford-studerende Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang og Evan Moore. En Y Combinator-støttet virksomhed, DoorDash er en af ​​flere teknologivirksomheder, der bruger logistiktjenester til at tilbyde madlevering ...

Grubhub

Grubhub

grubhub.com

Grubhub Inc. er en amerikansk online og mobil tilberedt madbestillings- og leveringsplatform, der forbinder spisende gæster med lokale restauranter. Virksomheden er baseret i Chicago, Illinois og blev grundlagt i 2004. I 2019 havde virksomheden 19,9 millioner aktive brugere og 115.000 tilknyttede re...

Deliveroo

Deliveroo

deliveroo.co.uk

Mad. Vi får det. Vi har alle vores favoritter. Med Deliveroo kan du få dine foretrukne lokale restauranter og takeaways leveret lige til døren. Alt er på menuen. Fra nationalt elskede kæder, såsom KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King og Subway, til lokale spisesteder og dine foretrukne takeaways, vi...

OpenTable

OpenTable

opentable.com

Foretag onlinereservationer, læs restaurantanmeldelser fra spisende gæster, og optjen point til gratis måltider. OpenTable er et online reservationsnetværk i realtid til fine restauranter.

Postmates

Postmates

postmates.com

Postmates er et amerikansk firma, der tilbyder lokal levering af restaurant-tilberedte måltider og andre varer. Fra februar 2019 opererer Postmates i 2.940 amerikanske byer. Tjenesten er afhængig af mobiltelefonapplikationer og deres Global Positioning System-kapacitet for at matche lagerbeholdninge...

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet gør det nemt at administrere last mile-leverancer. Intuitiv routing, afsendelse, sporing i realtid, analyser og mere.

Just-Eat.ch

Just-Eat.ch

just-eat.ch

Bestil blot mad med Just Eat! Vil du have pizza, sushi eller vegetar i dag? Nyd dine yndlingsretter leveret hurtigt eller som takeaway.

Caviar

Caviar

trycaviar.com

Levering og takeaway fra de bedste lokale restauranter. Morgenmad, frokost, middag og mere, leveret sikkert til din dør. Tilbyder nu afhentning og kontaktfri levering.

Seamless

Seamless

seamless.com

Seamless er simpelthen den nemmeste måde at bestille mad til levering eller takeaway. Uanset hvad du er i humør til, hvor end du er i humør til det, så har du det. Ingen menuer, ingen telefonopkald, ingen gentagelse af dig selv. Seamless er en del af Grubhub Inc.s portefølje af mærker.

Slice

Slice

slicelife.com

Slice er den nemmeste måde at bestille din foretrukne lokale pizza. Vi forbinder millioner af pizzaelskere med tusindvis af pizzeriaer over hele landet.

Just-Eat.dk

Just-Eat.dk

just-eat.dk

Bestil takeaway online fra mere end 2300 lokale restauranter på Just Eat. Få pizza, sushi og meget andet leveret til døren!

Just-Eat.fr

Just-Eat.fr

just-eat.fr

Hjemlevering fra de bedste restauranter i nærheden af ​​dig er med Just Eat, det nye navn på Allo Resto! Bestil nu!

DelivApp

DelivApp

delivapp.com

On-demand logistikmotor. Forøg din bestilling med en ægte on-demand leveringsstyringssoftware. Ekspedition, ruteplanlægning, kurerstyring - alt sammen skræddersyet til din on-demand operation.

ChowNow

ChowNow

chownow.com

ChowNow er et provisionsfrit online bestillingssystem og madbestillingsapp, der hjælper restauranter med at fodre deres sultne kunder.

Tycode

Tycode

tycode.tech

Tycode giver dig mulighed for at revolutionere din fødevarevirksomhed. Nu kan dine kunder ikke kun bestille hvor som helst, uanset om det er et bord, et hotelværelse eller hvor som helst i dit område, men kan betale dig online, foretage samtidige bestillinger og benytte forskellige andre unikke ford...

Fresho

Fresho

fresho.com

Fresho er den førende online bestillingssoftware til engrosfødevareleverandører og -steder. Brug Fresho til at gøre bestilling af engrosmad enkel og stressfri.

Owner.com

Owner.com

owner.com

Owner.com er den alt-i-en platform, som uafhængige restauranter bruger til at drive deres digitale tilstedeværelse. Det giver teknologien og marketingsuperkræfterne fra store mærker som Domino's, Chick Fil-A og SweetGreen til uafhængige restauranter. Platformen kan drive alt fra websteder til online...

BentoBox

BentoBox

getbento.com

Mød teknologien, der får restaurantmagien til at ske. Fra hjemmesidedesign til online bestillings- og betalingsløsninger hjælper BentoBox restauranter over hele verden med at skabe bedre oplevelser for deres kunder og deres personale.

Menubly

Menubly

menubly.com

Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...

MealPe

MealPe

mealpe.app

MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces

MalouApp

MalouApp

malou.io

The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.

Vromo

Vromo

vromo.io

VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...

Restimo

Restimo

restimo.com

Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.

Quicklly

Quicklly

quicklly.com

Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...

Phygital24

Phygital24

phygital24.com

It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission

Ordermark

Ordermark

ordermark.com

Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.

OnCater

OnCater

oncater.com

OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000

Nutrislice

Nutrislice

nutrislice.com

Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...

Menuviel

Menuviel

menuviel.com

QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...

Grubtech

Grubtech

grubtech.com

Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...

Deliforce

Deliforce

deliforce.io

This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.

Clorder

Clorder

clorder.com

All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.

Upmenu

Upmenu

upmenu.com

Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...

Restaurantify

Restaurantify

restaurantify.com

Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.

Order Tiger

Order Tiger

ordertiger.com

Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.

Orders.co

Orders.co

orders.co

Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...

Foodzat

Foodzat

foodzat.com

Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...

Chowmill

Chowmill

chowmill.com

Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo

ChatFood

ChatFood

chatfood.io

ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...

Ytock

Ytock

ytock.com

Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...

Storekit

Storekit

storekit.com

Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.

Restolabs

Restolabs

restolabs.com

Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...

MealShift

MealShift

mealshift.co.uk

MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app

FoodNotify

FoodNotify

foodnotify.com

FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...

Deliverect

Deliverect

deliverect.com

Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...

BistroUX

BistroUX

bistroux.com

BistroUX er en online restaurantsoftware designet til at give online madbestilling, reservationer og gavekortkøb.

