The Bot Platform

The Bot Platform

Start building a better employee experience. The Bot Platform's easy to use, no-code platform allows anyone to build their own bots, digital assistants and automated work tools on communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Workplace from Facebook and Messenger. Easily build apps, automate workflows and integrate processes into communication channels and digital environments being used by your staff and customers in a trusted, secure and scalable environment. Start from an editable template or build bots from scratch that help drive employee engagement and productivity. Create bespoke recognition programs, new starter onboarding assistants, leadership Q&A apps, employee innovation tools, send out pulse surveys, measure company morale, deliver personalized learning programs, automatically answer FAQs or automate help desk enquiries. Whatever work tools you want to build, build them with The Bot Platform.

Business
Bot platforme software

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med The Bot Platform. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

