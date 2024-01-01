Alternativer - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly er en URL-forkortelsestjeneste og en linkadministrationsplatform. Firmaet Bitly, Inc., blev etableret i 2008. Det er privatejet og har base i New York City. Bitly forkorter 600 millioner links om måneden til brug i sociale netværk, SMS og e-mail. Bitly tjener penge ved at opkræve betaling for ...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com er den originale URL-forkorter, der forkorter dine uhåndterlige links til mere håndterbare og brugbare URL'er.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Enterprise Link Management. Leverer samarbejde, compliance og kreativitet til globale teams for at forbedre ethvert engagement, beskytte dine data og skabe tillid ved hvert klik.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
URL Shortener med tilpassede domæner. Forkort, brand og spor URL'er med den brancheførende link management platform. Gratis at prøve. API, Short URL, Custom Domains.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply er den eneste linkforkorter, der driver konvertering. Vis dit budskab hvor som helst ved nemt at integrere opfordringer til handling på hver side, du deler. Konverter dine følgere til brugere og kunder gratis.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe er en URL-forkorter, der inkluderer retargeting-pixel i hvert link, du deler. Opret kraftfulde brandede links og få op til 34 % flere klik.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io er den bedste måde at bygge, dele og synkronisere dine UTM'er med dit team. Stop med at bruge rodede regneark og få gode kampagnedata i dine analyser.
Dub
dub.co
Open Source Bitly Alternative. Dub er en open source linkforkorter med indbygget analyse og gratis tilpassede domæner.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Oplev fuld kontrol over dine korte links Den komplette URL Shortener-platform, Link Management, Link Analytics, Deep links, QR Codes Generator og Link in Bio. Forkort, brand, administrer, spor og del dine links uden besvær.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Intuitive, sikre, go-links, delt af teams. GoLinks® forbedrer produktiviteten ved at hjælpe teams med at finde og dele information hurtigt med mindeværdige korte links kaldet go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Hjælp teams med at finde og dele information hurtigt med korte links, der er nemme at huske, kaldet go-links.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Spor dine klik og konverteringsrater, saml dine kundeemner, opret websider til dine affilierede produkter alt-i-én platform inden for få klik.
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Forkort, spor og optimer dine links med fængende opfordringer til handlinger, retargeting af pixels, brandede links og kraftfulde analyser.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL shortener er en alt-i-en link management platform. Bedste tilpassede URL-forkorter med branded domæne & API. Personlige forfængelige korte links med QR-koder og avancerede analyser og rapporter. Dedikeret instansmulighed for bureauer.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Med Linkin Bio, URL-retargeting og kurerede sider hjælper Linkjoy dig Øg brandbevidstheden, generer flere kundeemner og re-målret én gang Besøgende.