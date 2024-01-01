Alternativer - Sisense
Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker er en business intelligence-software og big data-analyseplatform, der hjælper dig med nemt at udforske, analysere og dele forretningsanalyse i realtid.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence og analysesoftware. Zoho Analytics er en selvbetjent BI- og dataanalysesoftware, der lader dig visuelt analysere dine data, skabe fantastiske datavisualiseringer og opdage skjulte indsigter på få minutter.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. er et cloud-softwarefirma baseret i American Fork, Utah, USA. Det har specialiseret sig i business intelligence-værktøjer og datavisualisering.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode er en samarbejdsdataplatform, der kombinerer SQL, R, Python og visuelle analyser på ét sted. Opret forbindelse, analyser og del hurtigere.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex er en moderne dataplatform til datavidenskab og analyse. Samarbejdende notesbøger, smukke dataapps og sikkerhed i virksomhedskvalitet.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx leverer den førende Analytics Cloud Platform. Vi gør det muligt for alle at opdage storslået indsigt med AI-drevet analyseautomatisering.
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Website- og produktanalyse udført rigtigt - endelig! Usermavens Spotless™-sporing fanger alle hændelser automatisk, fjerner afhængigheden af udviklere og gør det til det nemmeste analyseværktøj for marketingfolk og produktfolk.