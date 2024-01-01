Alternativer - SafetyCulture
Canva
canva.com
Canva er en grafisk designplatform, der giver brugerne mulighed for at skabe grafik på sociale medier, præsentationer, plakater, dokumenter og andet visuelt indhold. Brugere kan vælge mellem mange professionelt designede skabeloner og redigere designs og uploade deres egne billeder via en træk og sl...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, tidligere Google Data Studio, er et onlineværktøj til at konvertere data til tilpassede informative rapporter og dashboards, introduceret af Google den 15. marts 2016 som en del af virksomhedens Google Analytics 360-pakke. Lås op for kraften i dine data med interaktive dashboards og ...
Kittl
kittl.com
Sæt fart på dine arbejdsgange med Kittls AI-drevne designværktøjer og få øjeblikkelig adgang til et væld af fantastiske illustrationer, skrifttyper, fotos, ikoner og teksturer.
Genially
genial.ly
Opret præsentationer, infografik og andet fantastisk indhold alene eller sammen med dit team.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Smuk, nem datavisualisering og historiefortælling
Grow
grow.com
Business intelligence-software, der frigør den indsigt, du desperat har brug for, for at fremme vækst og transformere din virksomhed.
Visme
visme.co
Skab professionelle præsentationer, interaktiv infografik, smukt design og engagerende videoer, alt sammen på ét sted. Begynd at bruge Visme i dag.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram er en nem at bruge infografik og diagram maker. Opret og del smuk infografik, onlinerapporter og interaktive kort. Lav din egen her.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Forskning hurtigere med Rose. Eliminer spildte timer med at finde, rense, visualisere og transformere data ved hjælp af AI.
Venngage
venngage.com
Slut dig til over 5 millioner fagfolk, der betragter Venngage som den foretrukne infografikproducent. Vælg mellem 10.000+ professionelle skabeloner lavet til virksomheder.
Databox
databox.com
Business Analytics-platform bygget til at hjælpe dig med at forstå, hvad der sker med din virksomhed. KPI'er fra cloud-tjenester, regneark, database på ét sted.
Grist
getgrist.com
Verden fortjener et bedre værktøj end regneark. Kombiner fleksibiliteten i et regneark med robustheden af en database for at organisere dine data på din måde.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Virksomhedssøgning, observerbarhed og sikkerhed til skyen. Find hurtigt og nemt information, få indsigt og beskyt din teknologiinvestering, uanset om du kører på Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure eller Google Cloud.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Med Cluvio kan du køre SQL-forespørgsler mod din database og visualisere resultaterne som smukke interaktive dashboards, der nemt kan deles med dit team. Cluvio understøtter alle større SQL-databaser som Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Go...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Lås op for indsigt i dine data med den bedste kvalitative dataanalysesoftware. NVivo hjælper dig med at opdage mere fra dine kvalitative og blandede metoders data. Afdække rigere indsigter og frembring klart formulerede, forsvarlige resultater understøttet af strenge beviser.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Opret nemt delbare dashboards, der gør vigtige forretningsdata, metrics og KPI'er klare og nemme at forstå.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO, PPC, Social, Email, Review og Call Tracking Dashboards
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph er det mest visuelle rapporteringsværktøj til marketinganalyse og rapportering på sociale medier. Start gratis prøveperiode nu! Ingen CC påkrævet.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. er et selvbetjent cloud-baseret business intelligence-applikationssoftwarefirma med base i Los Angeles, Californien. Virksomheden er kendt for sin oprettelse af business dashboard-appen, designet til at analysere, transformere og rapportere data fra forskellige integrerede kilder til busi...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin er en intern værktøjsbygger uden kode. Den enkle træk-og-slip-grænseflade gør det muligt for enhver at skabe de værktøjer, de har brug for til at styre den daglige drift, som at spore ordrer, løse problemer og overvåge betalinger.
Reportei
reportei.com
Opret sociale medier og digitale marketingrapporter og dashboards på kun 3 sekunder. Se alle dine hovedindikatorer fra Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Busin...
Reportz
reportz.io
Rapporteringsværktøj designet til at spare dig tid og penge på besværlige periodiske rapporteringsopgaver gennem brug af interaktive dashboards.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle er en marketinganalysepakke designet til at styrke marketingchefer og marketingbureauer. Det hjælper virksomheder med at visualisere komplekse marketinganalysedata og træffe datadrevne, informerede beslutninger. Suiten tilbyder et sæt funktioner til sociale medier og annonceanalyse, der gør h...
DashThis
dashthis.com
Den enkle måde at automatisere dine marketingrapporter på! Få smukke automatiserede marketing-, analyse-, SEM- og SEO-rapporter på få sekunder. Start en gratis prøveperiode og se!
Plecto
plecto.com
At booste dit holds præstationer starter her. Plecto er den eneste komplette virksomhedspræstationsplatform, der kombinerer realtids KPI-visualisering, gamification og coachingværktøjer i én enkelt, kraftfuld løsning.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
Oversigt over tidslinjediagram og eksempler. Effektiv projektplanlægning og planlægning med imponerende tidslinjer med blot et par klik. Opret diagrammer, infografik og virksomhedsvisualiseringer af høj kvalitet gratis på få sekunder. Lav tidslinjer, diagrammer, kort til præsentationer, dokumenter e...
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Datatransformation, rapportering og samarbejde, der driver effektivitet, handling og ansvarlighed.
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL er udviklingen af ældre SQL-editorer som DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Vi leverer en smuk, moderne SQL-editor til datafokuserede teams, der ønsker at spare tid, forbedre datanøjagtigheden, ansætte nye medarbejdere hurtigere og levere indsigt til virksomheden hurtigt. Med PopSQL kan brugere ne...
Discern
discern.io
B2B-virksomheder udnytter mange af de samme teknologiplatforme og ønsker at spore de samme metrics... så hvorfor er business intelligence builds helt tilpasset? Dette oversættes til millioner af dollars spildt på yderligere værktøj og personale og flere måneder eller år med platformdesign. Discern e...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (tidligere Cumul.io) er en indlejret analyseplatform, specialbygget til SaaS-virksomheder. Det bringer komplekse data til live med smukke, brugervenlige dashboards, der er integreret problemfrit i enhver SaaS- eller webplatform. Med Luzmo kan produktteams tilføje effektfuld indsigt til deres S...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine er en alt-i-en Business Intelligence-software, der giver alle mulighed for at udforske, visualisere, overvåge og dele deres data som aldrig før!
Explo
explo.co
Explo leverer et kraftfuldt indlejret dashboard og rapporteringsløsning. Del sikkert tilpassede produktanalyser, projektrapporter og KPI'er med hver af dine kunder, alt imens de matcher dit produkts design problemfrit. Giv dine brugere mulighed for at udforske deres data på deres on ved at redigere ...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din betroede co-pilot for erhvervslivet med det formål at gøre dig smartere, hurtigere og mere sikker i dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics giver enhver bruger – uanset om det er dataforsker, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-it-specialist – mere magt ...