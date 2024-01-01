WebCatalog

Alternativer - SafetyCulture

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Canva er en grafisk designplatform, der giver brugerne mulighed for at skabe grafik på sociale medier, præsentationer, plakater, dokumenter og andet visuelt indhold. Brugere kan vælge mellem mange professionelt designede skabeloner og redigere designs og uploade deres egne billeder via en træk og sl...

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Looker Studio, tidligere Google Data Studio, er et onlineværktøj til at konvertere data til tilpassede informative rapporter og dashboards, introduceret af Google den 15. marts 2016 som en del af virksomhedens Google Analytics 360-pakke. Lås op for kraften i dine data med interaktive dashboards og ...

Kittl

Kittl

kittl.com

Sæt fart på dine arbejdsgange med Kittls AI-drevne designværktøjer og få øjeblikkelig adgang til et væld af fantastiske illustrationer, skrifttyper, fotos, ikoner og teksturer.

Genially

Genially

genial.ly

Opret præsentationer, infografik og andet fantastisk indhold alene eller sammen med dit team.

Flourish

Flourish

flourish.studio

Smuk, nem datavisualisering og historiefortælling

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Business intelligence-software, der frigør den indsigt, du desperat har brug for, for at fremme vækst og transformere din virksomhed.

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Skab professionelle præsentationer, interaktiv infografik, smukt design og engagerende videoer, alt sammen på ét sted. Begynd at bruge Visme i dag.

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Infogram er en nem at bruge infografik og diagram maker. Opret og del smuk infografik, onlinerapporter og interaktive kort. Lav din egen her.

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Forskning hurtigere med Rose. Eliminer spildte timer med at finde, rense, visualisere og transformere data ved hjælp af AI.

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Slut dig til over 5 millioner fagfolk, der betragter Venngage som den foretrukne infografikproducent. Vælg mellem 10.000+ professionelle skabeloner lavet til virksomheder.

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Business Analytics-platform bygget til at hjælpe dig med at forstå, hvad der sker med din virksomhed. KPI'er fra cloud-tjenester, regneark, database på ét sted.

Grist

Grist

getgrist.com

Verden fortjener et bedre værktøj end regneark. Kombiner fleksibiliteten i et regneark med robustheden af ​​en database for at organisere dine data på din måde.

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Virksomhedssøgning, observerbarhed og sikkerhed til skyen. Find hurtigt og nemt information, få indsigt og beskyt din teknologiinvestering, uanset om du kører på Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure eller Google Cloud.

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

Med Cluvio kan du køre SQL-forespørgsler mod din database og visualisere resultaterne som smukke interaktive dashboards, der nemt kan deles med dit team. Cluvio understøtter alle større SQL-databaser som Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Go...

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Lås op for indsigt i dine data med den bedste kvalitative dataanalysesoftware. NVivo hjælper dig med at opdage mere fra dine kvalitative og blandede metoders data. Afdække rigere indsigter og frembring klart formulerede, forsvarlige resultater understøttet af strenge beviser.

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

Opret nemt delbare dashboards, der gør vigtige forretningsdata, metrics og KPI'er klare og nemme at forstå.

AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics

agencyanalytics.com

SEO, PPC, Social, Email, Review og Call Tracking Dashboards

Whatagraph

Whatagraph

whatagraph.com

Whatagraph er det mest visuelle rapporteringsværktøj til marketinganalyse og rapportering på sociale medier. Start gratis prøveperiode nu! Ingen CC påkrævet.

Cyfe

Cyfe

cyfe.com

Cyfe, Inc. er et selvbetjent cloud-baseret business intelligence-applikationssoftwarefirma med base i Los Angeles, Californien. Virksomheden er kendt for sin oprettelse af business dashboard-appen, designet til at analysere, transformere og rapportere data fra forskellige integrerede kilder til busi...

Jet Admin

Jet Admin

jetadmin.io

Jet Admin er en intern værktøjsbygger uden kode. Den enkle træk-og-slip-grænseflade gør det muligt for enhver at skabe de værktøjer, de har brug for til at styre den daglige drift, som at spore ordrer, løse problemer og overvåge betalinger.

Reportei

Reportei

reportei.com

Opret sociale medier og digitale marketingrapporter og dashboards på kun 3 sekunder. Se alle dine hovedindikatorer fra Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Busin...

Reportz

Reportz

reportz.io

Rapporteringsværktøj designet til at spare dig tid og penge på besværlige periodiske rapporteringsopgaver gennem brug af interaktive dashboards.

Vaizle

Vaizle

vaizle.com

Vaizle er en marketinganalysepakke designet til at styrke marketingchefer og marketingbureauer. Det hjælper virksomheder med at visualisere komplekse marketinganalysedata og træffe datadrevne, informerede beslutninger. Suiten tilbyder et sæt funktioner til sociale medier og annonceanalyse, der gør h...

DashThis

DashThis

dashthis.com

Den enkle måde at automatisere dine marketingrapporter på! Få smukke automatiserede marketing-, analyse-, SEM- og SEO-rapporter på få sekunder. Start en gratis prøveperiode og se!

Plecto

Plecto

plecto.com

At booste dit holds præstationer starter her. Plecto er den eneste komplette virksomhedspræstationsplatform, der kombinerer realtids KPI-visualisering, gamification og coachingværktøjer i én enkelt, kraftfuld løsning.

Vizzlo

Vizzlo

vizzlo.com

Oversigt over tidslinjediagram og eksempler. Effektiv projektplanlægning og planlægning med imponerende tidslinjer med blot et par klik. Opret diagrammer, infografik og virksomhedsvisualiseringer af høj kvalitet gratis på få sekunder. Lav tidslinjer, diagrammer, kort til præsentationer, dokumenter e...

MSIGHTS

MSIGHTS

msights.com

Datatransformation, rapportering og samarbejde, der driver effektivitet, handling og ansvarlighed.

Waytobi

Waytobi

waytobi.com

SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...

IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard

intelliboard.net

IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...

EazyBI Cloud

EazyBI Cloud

eazybi.com

eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.

Talligence

Talligence

talligence.in

Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.

Selfr

Selfr

selfr.ai

Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...

DataReportive

DataReportive

datareportive.com

DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.

Reach Reporting

Reach Reporting

reachreporting.com

Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...

Datawiz BI

Datawiz BI

datawiz.io

Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.

GRID

GRID

grid.is

GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...

Markaaz

Markaaz

markaaz.com

Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...

Omni Intelligence

Omni Intelligence

omniintelligence.online

360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more

Ardoq

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...

Datadeck

Datadeck

datadeck.com

Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...

Inforiver

Inforiver

inforiver.com

Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...

Slemma

Slemma

slemma.com

Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.

Easyflow

Easyflow

easyflow.io

You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...

MyDash

MyDash

mydash.ai

DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...

Displayr

Displayr

displayr.com

Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...

ChartBlocks

ChartBlocks

chartblocks.io

Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.

Rollstack

Rollstack

rollstack.com

Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.

Qalyptus

Qalyptus

qalyptus.com

Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...

Datapad

Datapad

datapad.io

Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...

Highcharts

Highcharts

highcharts.com

Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...

Vareto

Vareto

vareto.com

Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...

Pigment

Pigment

pigment.com

What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...

Brightmetrics

Brightmetrics

brightmetrics.com

Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...

ATLAS.ti

ATLAS.ti

atlasti.com

Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL er udviklingen af ​​ældre SQL-editorer som DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Vi leverer en smuk, moderne SQL-editor til datafokuserede teams, der ønsker at spare tid, forbedre datanøjagtigheden, ansætte nye medarbejdere hurtigere og levere indsigt til virksomheden hurtigt. Med PopSQL kan brugere ne...

Discern

Discern

discern.io

B2B-virksomheder udnytter mange af de samme teknologiplatforme og ønsker at spore de samme metrics... så hvorfor er business intelligence builds helt tilpasset? Dette oversættes til millioner af dollars spildt på yderligere værktøj og personale og flere måneder eller år med platformdesign. Discern e...

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (tidligere Cumul.io) er en indlejret analyseplatform, specialbygget til SaaS-virksomheder. Det bringer komplekse data til live med smukke, brugervenlige dashboards, der er integreret problemfrit i enhver SaaS- eller webplatform. Med Luzmo kan produktteams tilføje effektfuld indsigt til deres S...

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine er en alt-i-en Business Intelligence-software, der giver alle mulighed for at udforske, visualisere, overvåge og dele deres data som aldrig før!

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo leverer et kraftfuldt indlejret dashboard og rapporteringsløsning. Del sikkert tilpassede produktanalyser, projektrapporter og KPI'er med hver af dine kunder, alt imens de matcher dit produkts design problemfrit. Giv dine brugere mulighed for at udforske deres data på deres on ved at redigere ...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din betroede co-pilot for erhvervslivet med det formål at gøre dig smartere, hurtigere og mere sikker i dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics giver enhver bruger – uanset om det er dataforsker, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-it-specialist – mere magt ...

