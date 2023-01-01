Alternativer - ReviewTrackers
IONOS
ionos.com
Adgang til hele din IONOS-verden: kontrakter, produkter og kundedata, bestilling eller ændring af tjenester - nu adgangskodebeskyttet login.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush tilbyder løsninger til SEO, PPC, indhold, sociale medier og konkurrenceforskning. Betroet af over 6000000 marketingfolk verden over
Moz
moz.com
Støttet af det største fællesskab af SEO'er på planeten, bygger Moz værktøjer, der gør SEO, inbound marketing, linkbuilding og indholdsmarketing let. Start din gratis 30-dages prøveperiode i dag!
Thryv
thryv.com
Administrer kunder når som helst, hvor som helst og på enhver enhed med Thryvs software til små virksomheder: CRM, tekst- og e-mailmarketing, sociale medier, websteder og mere.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye er en omfattende kundeoplevelsesplatform. Mere end 60.000 virksomheder i alle størrelser bruger BirdEye hver dag til at blive fundet online gennem anmeldelser, blive valgt af kunder med sms-interaktioner og være den bedste virksomhed med undersøgelses- og indsigtsværktøjer.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Brug PromoRepublics sociale medieadministrationsplatform til at skabe og tilpasse indhold med indbyggede værktøjer, planlægge det til flere sociale mediesider, køre annoncer og få resultater for din virksomhed.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Brænd dit brand® med #1 marketingplatform® til små virksomheder.
Yext
yext.com
Yext er et teknologiselskab i New York City, der opererer inden for online brand management. Det tilbyder brandopdateringer ved hjælp af dets cloud-baserede netværk af apps, søgemaskiner og andre faciliteter. Virksomheden blev grundlagt i 2006 af Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger og Brent Metz. De s...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Den nemmeste måde at sælge digitale løsninger under dit eget brand. Vendasta er en white-label platform for virksomheder, der leverer digitale løsninger til SMB'er.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi er marketingplatformen for multi-location brands. Vi giver virksomheder som Ace Hardware, Sport Clips og Anytime Fitness mulighed for at komme i kontakt med lokalt publikum på tværs af alle marketingkanaler.
Solocal
solocal.com
Vi hjælper virksomheder med at vokse gennem digital teknologi. Få øjeblikkeligt personlig rådgivning med din gratis digitale revision.
Mobal
mobal.io
Administrer alle dine virksomhedsfortegnelser fra ét sted, uden besvær. Vi gør administrationen af dine virksomhedsfortegnelser sjov, hurtig og behagelig.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter giver brands med flere lokationer den lokale indsigt og værktøjer, de har brug for til at overvåge, analysere og forbedre kundeoplevelsen i stor skala.
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transformerer mærkers online tilstedeværelse med en trestrenget tilgang: lokale fortegnelser, omdømmestyring og styring af sociale medier. Med Synup kan brands levere relevant og troværdigt forretningsindhold på tværs af alle lokationer og mediekanaler i ét holistisk dashboard. Brands kan nu a...
GoSite
gosite.com
Få flere kunder, få betalt hurtigere, få tiden tilbage med GoSite. Nem teknologi til hjemmetjenester og ejere af små virksomheder. Ingen erfaring nødvendig.
UpCity
upcity.com
Hos UpCity skaber og styrker vi succesfulde relationer mellem virksomheder og B2B-tjenesteudbydere. Find din næste partner i dag!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Gennem Channel Marketing Automation Én platform til alle dine behov for distribueret markedsføring
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX sørger for, at din nærmeste virksomhedsplacering er synlig, hvilket driver engagement fra opdagelse til køb og videre.