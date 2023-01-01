Alternativer - ReContent.AI
elink.io
elink.io
Byg hvad som helst med weblinks. elink har alt, hvad du behøver for at gemme bogmærker og bygge websider, e-mail-nyhedsbreve, RSS-webstedswidgets, sociale biolinks, sociale vægge, automatiseret indhold og mere. Opret indhold på få minutter!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io er en white label URL-forkorter, der skaber korte links på brandede domæner. Forkort, tilpas og del brandede webadresser med dit publikum.
Revue
getrevue.co
Skab et loyalt publikum. Revue gør det nemt for forfattere og udgivere at sende redaktionelle nyhedsbreve - og få betalt.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Tilføj retargeting-pixels, tilpasset Call-to-Action, tilpassede domæner til ethvert link, du deler, tilpas link-thumbnail-udseende og retarget alle, der har klikket.
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
Reddit publikumsundersøgelse lige ved hånden. Opdag hurtigt din kundes smertepunkter, hvilke løsninger de har brug for, og hvad de er ivrige efter at betale for.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vil du oprette en radiostation? Automatiser din tidsplan, udsend live og spor lyttere fra én brugervenlig platform. Velkommen til Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Træf smartere ejendomsbeslutninger, og luk flere aftaler med Placer.ai's placeringsintelligence og indsigt i gangtrafik.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops er en viral og henvisningsmarkedsføringsplatform til at lancere ranglistekonkurrencer, lotterier, præ-lancering og henvisningsprogrammer.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner med ShareASale for at blive en del af vores betroede affiliate marketing netværk. Vores netværk leverer marketingløsninger til vores partnere.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence er en influencer marketing service, der gør det muligt for brands og influencers at forbinde, samarbejde og nå deres mål.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer er den billigere, hurtigste og nemmeste måde at opdage, hvad der virkelig sker online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter tilbyder en ren og ligetil skriveoplevelse for folk, der ikke leder efter avanceret rapportering eller funktioner til virksomheder.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast og videoindhold på 10 minutter. SummarAIze omsætter dit indhold fra lyd og video til engagerende, delbare sociale indlæg, e-mail-indhold, resuméer, citater og mere!
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte guider digitale marketingteams til at planlægge og producere online kampagner, analysere og optimere resultater. Kunstig intelligens klarer resten.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Den originale mærkevaremarkedsplads med over 100.000 ekspertudvalgte virksomhedsnavne at vælge imellem. Få den matchende .com og et logo og gratis brandingrådgivning fra vores team.
Eredom
eredom.com
Velkommen til Eredom! Udforsk uregistrerede, brandable virksomhedsdomænenavne! Søg efter tilgængelige og brandbare virksomheds-.com-domænenavne!
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow er den AI-drevne Omnichannel Conversation Suite til kundeengagement. Den alt-i-en SleekFlow-platform skaber problemfrie og personlige kunderejser på tværs af alles go-to-meddelelseskanaler, inklusive WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat og mere. SleekFlow er dedikeret til at forme fremtidens kom...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Byg en viral venteliste over tidlige brugere. Spar lanceringstid og få flere tilmeldinger til dit tidlige produkt med gamified virale ventelister før lancering
Socialbuzz
sociabuzz.com
Vis medier og vores indtægtsgenereringsfunktioner direkte på siden uden at sende besøgende til en anden side. Skaberøkonomiplatform i USA. Medier og indtægtsgenerering.
redirection.io
redirection.io
redirection.io is a leading redirection and SEO optimizations tool. When installed on a website, redirection.io allows its marketing or SEO managers to analyze the traffic issues and configure redirect rules to fix HTTP errors. It can also help fix the HTML meta tags (title, description, opengraph t...
RealMailers
realmailers.com
RealMailers is the direct mail tool for real estate agents. Design, target, and instantly send postcards without leaving your desk. Free address list.
Promoly
promo.ly
Promoly sends music directly to your recipients' inbox. Track when they open, play, download and leave feedback on promo campaigns. Then watch the results, in real time.
Postal Methods
postalmethods.com
Postal Methods is an online Print and Mail provider. In today’s modern business, there is no time to waste stuffing envelopes, buying stamps and driving to the post office. Postal Methods takes away the headache of the traditional print process for business, so you can use that time and money to gro...
MonkeyPesa
monkeypesa.com
MonkeyPesa is an all in one software for sales, marketing and support. It provides a range of tools used to help grow your sales and retain customers even longer
MarketDial
marketdial.com
MarketDial is the leader in offline A/B testing for brick-and-mortar retail. Businesses use MarketDial's software to design and analyze any in-store experiment. MarketDial’s customized tests allow any retail professional to answer critical questions about their business. Such as: How well will this ...
Link Looper
linklooper.com
Link management made simple. Link Looper helps you manage marketing links and track their performance. Perfect for the entire marketing team, from Social Media Managers, to Ad Ops.
LeadrPro
leadrpro.com
Get paid to evaluate the latest software for your business.Join as a Seller and connect with 50k+ enterprise prospects. Or as a Buyer, and get paid to evaluate software.
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
givetastic.com
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.